Managing Web Content: 5 Benefits of Converting PDF to Word

There are many different file types you come in contact with during a business week. Your enterprise requires the management of content and communication that comes in various forms. PDF files are often used as a way of displaying content and a method of communicating information. Microsoft Word is extremely popular and used by over one billion people worldwide.

What Is the Difference Between PDF and Word Documents?

PDF stands for Portable Document Format. Developed by Adobe in 1993, this file type allows for the presentation of formatted text and images. Its purpose is to offer a way of viewing information that is independent of hardware, operating systems or application software.

Microsoft Word, on the other hand, is a word processor that operates within the Microsoft Office ecosystem. It allows document authors to share their work with users that also possess the Microsoft Word application.

Being able to convert your PDF files to Microsoft Word offers your business benefits that can increase productivity.

1. Gain Ability to Edit Your Document

Businesses use many different document formats to create their content. If you want to share a file with an associate or a customer that cannot open it due to their lack of the appropriate software, a PDF is a great way to get around this. However, if you need to make changes to a document and send it to the recipient, you won’t be able to while it is a PDF.

Microsoft Word is an intuitive software application that allows you to edit documents. Converting the PDF into a Word file will give you the ability to make the changes you need. You can always convert the file into a PDF when you’re done editing if you prefer to share the document in its original format.

2. Make Content Usable

Another limitation of PDF documents is your ability to use the content within the file. Copying text and images from a PDF is like trying to use the information from a tactile newspaper on your computer. In this case, you would need to type the text into your computer and somehow scan the images from the paper.

By converting the PDF into a Word file, you can easily make use of the content. Simply copy the text or images from the Word file and paste it into other documents you wish to create using the information.

3. Cover Lack of PDF Reader

Even though many computers will have a PDF reader, some devices may lack one. Rather than obliging the person that is receiving your file to install a PDF reader, you can make it easier for them by providing a Word document.

Most computers that use Microsoft operating systems and many that use iOS can open a Word file. Customers that aren’t tech-savvy or can do without the hassle of installing new software will appreciate the fact that you sent them a document they can instantly open.

4. Comply With Screen Readers

Blind users need screen-reading tools to consume the content they receive on their devices. Not all screen-reading tools are able to read a PDF. On the other hand, Word documents are universally included in the type of files these screen aids can decipher. Being able to convert your PDF to a Microsoft Word document will be very helpful for these users.

5. Save Space

If you are trying to send a document, the file size may come into play. Some contact forms will allow you to only send documents up to a certain size. Furthermore, heavy documents can burden an e-mail system or clout the recipient’s hard drive. Converting a large PDF into a Word document and then stripping it of unnecessary images or other content can make the file smaller.

This can also come in handy when creating content archives. If your business archives large numbers of files, converting to Word may help reduce your storage capacity needs.

Add Flexibility to Your Business

Not only can you convert PDFs to Microsoft Word documents but you can also make the opposite conversion. As a bonus tip, if your business has a website, you can upload pages of content onto the web as a PDF. This saves you the time of having to recreate the information in HTML format and is easily readable by web browsers.

For businesses that deal with many different file types, the ability to convert from PDF to Word is very useful. Including a converter into your business’s toolbox will give you the flexibility to deal with many people’s needs while benefiting your internal functionality.

