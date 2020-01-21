How to Start Writing Better Online Content

Blogs, service/product pages, landing pages, captions, etc. etc. There’s a lot of content to be written online. As any local SEO service company would agree with: Content is the backbone of your online presence! It carries your message across platforms, influencing how people view your brand.

Even if you think you’ve nailed the voice, tone, and language of your company’s content, there’s always room for improvement. Here we will go over a few basic tenets for a good copy that will enhance your online efforts, making them more effective and scoring you your best ROI!

Envision Your Target Audience

Before you start putting keys to Word doc, put yourself in the shoes of your audience. Ask yourself:

Who is your buyer?

What are they interested in?

What pain point am I solving?

How do they prefer to communicate?

This’ll steer you in the right direction in terms of what to write (we want the content to resonate) and how to write it!

Landing Pages

Because landing pages are often the first page related to your enterprise that users see, it is important to use this opportunity to make a good first impression and only stick to the most important bits of information. Landing pages should take a more minimalist approach and include only what the user must know to get them to click through the page and browse the main website.

Shared Content

One of the most dynamic features of social media is the ability to have your content shared by other users, exposing it to countless audiences you otherwise would not have had access to. Social media is one of the most powerful advertising tools because of the sharing feature.

When other users share content with their friends’ list, your audience can be instantly multiplied by hundreds or even thousands of users, which can magnify the effects of your ad and cause it to become ‘viral’, wherein it is shared across countless other mediums and platforms. The best result you can hope for with social media content is to get your content to become viral. Audience magnification is an important aspect of writing content for social media platforms and content should be geared towards making it possible.

Correct Formatting

Many content writers often fail to consider how their content will be read depending on the format of the writing itself. There are a few formatting errors that every content writer should know and practice to maintain effective copywriting. One of the biggest offenders seems to be large blocks of text that get in the way of easy reading.

Most people will not even attempt to read a block of text it is too long, so try to break up your paragraphs. One contributor to length paragraphs also seems to be a lack of subtitle use, as it will also help to break up text and make it easier to read for casual browsers. Formatting is key to having the most important parts read first, and leaving the less important text for later. Take a look at some of the formatting techniques that big companies use as a reference if possible.

Keyword Use

Any marketing push whether through images or content relies on keywords to be effective as a means of generating organic traffic. One of the most important things you can do to keep your content on top is to maintain a rotating list of keywords that have been determined using solid data from past campaigns. Keeping these keywords in the rotation will prevent them from becoming stale and ineffective, so be sure to make a new list every now and then.

Finding good keywords that work well for your enterprise can be a challenge, but it is curated using months of trial and error and seeing what words work and which don’t. Keywords should be evenly spread out through content and should never be overused. Many new copyrighters will saturate content with keywords not realizing it has the opposite of the intended effect.

Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

