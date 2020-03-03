7 Ways to Ensure Content is of High Quality

You might be aware of the phrase “Content is King”, I bet every digital marketer out there is. Around 60% of marketers create at least one piece of content every day. Uploading unique valuable content is equally essential as deploying engaging marketing strategies. But unfortunately, content creation is one heck of a tough job. It’s not always rainbows and butterflies, its hard work and dedication that keeps you going. No matter how much persistence and hard-earned dollars go into content creation, it will always be worth it!

Unfortunately, small website owners fail to understand the difference between uploading content that is of value or high-quality and content that is just lying there for the sake of being read. Content that serves no purpose or meaning in your audience lives is trash for you and your website. One must put in the effort to get rid of it as soon as possible.

Your audience invests their valuable time in reading your content to look for favorable solutions to their problems. As a marketer, it’s your job to provide them with all the relevant answers. So, the quality that you will put out on your page will influence their purchase decisions. But how can we be so sure? Let’s say you have hired a content writer from professional content writing services and want to determine whether the content that they have put will generate sales or not? So, how can you be made truly aware of it? Is there a tool to measure this, or can it not be measured at all! Well, let’s find out in this blog:

In this blog, I bring you 7 ways that can help you ensure the content of high quality. Read on!

1 – Is it Providing Value to Readers

One way to find out whether the content being published on your site is of value or not is by knowing if it’s creating user-generated material or not. User-generated content refers to the creation of content through users by active sharing and posting of information, mainly through social media podiums. If your website is operating in a relatively remote niche, then fierce competition will always exist. But one way of retaining customers on your website is through curating content that speaks value to your readers. You know like when your customer arrives at your site and finds solutions to their queries immediately, I am talking about that sort of content.

2 – Is it Getting Shared More Often?

Any content is reckoned to be valuable if it repeatedly gets shared online. The sharing of content is a major factor that drives the growth of the internet. People share content that is amusing, exciting, creative, interesting, informative or controversial. So, try incorporating all these genres while creating content for your website. Also, track the number of times it gets shared, and through what sort of platforms, this is also evident. The content that gets shared more often is video, audio, graphical and text-based content to different social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Vimeo, and Twitter. Try specializing in knowing the complete ins and outs of such platforms.

3 – Is it Generating more Sales?

Your content should not just be there for the sake of content; it should be able to influence your audience purchase decisions. An effective way of doing that is first establishing a stable and compelling position of your brand in their minds. This method can even be more effective if you have mastered the art of tailoring the content according to the right demographics. According to one survey, an estimated 77% of consumers read online content before making a purchase. Hence it’s your job to create such a killer content that gets your audience to buy your products instantly. Incorporating product reviews, including videos, giving give away or creating blog posts 800-1000 words, will give you a kick start.

4 – It’s Driving More Traffic to your Website

Content that reaps all SEO perks is the best one. The goal here is not only to influence purchase decisions, but it should also focus on increasing your website’s search rankings on Google’s SERPs. This is achieved by making use of relevant keywords and generating inbound links to boost website traffic on your website. If you require assistance in wrapping your head around how SEO really works, then you can always look up online for some articles to find out the ins and outs of it completely.

5- If It can be Used Repeatedly

Content that is evergreen in nature is regarded to be extremely, valuable. Evergreen content refers to a piece of materials that can be converted into a variety of forms, such as “how-to articles”, instructional videos and even case studies. Also, to converting content into different types of articles, evergreen content can be updated frequently with just minor changes. Every piece of the article comes with a shelf life especially, the ones written in the tech field. So, it’s better to tailor your article content in a general tone instead of being specific.

6 – If it Includes Images

According to studies, the information provided in the content become more 65% more memorable if it includes relevant imagery, visuals, and infographics. So, if you are incorporating vivid visuals in your content, it increases the chances of it becoming a banger of an article. Well, to be truly honest, not everyone likes exhaustive wordy content, people who are short on time prefer images that provide them with information with ease.

7 – If your Content is Easy to Find

One thing that tops all of the tips mentioned above is usability. A website’s usability contains a variety of factors from your site’s navigation to the accessibility of your content and internal consistency among relevant pieces of content. If you are striving towards providing your users with ease to access your content, you are providing them with value, and this will take you a long way. Also, incorporate link building, social media share buttons and provide an FAQ column in your piece of content. It will encourage your users to share quality content with growing audiences online.

Wrap Up

The crux of the matter here is not getting high quality uploaded but instead getting an increase in sales, leads and brand value through it. Your main aim should be to build trust, authority, and credibility through your website’s content along with receiving monetary value as well.

