5 Tips to Build an Effective Content Strategy for Your Event Marketing

When it comes to event success, organizing, running, and reporting are not the only things that matter. A well-design content marketing strategy also plays an important role.

Here is the truth: if you don’t put any efforts into marketing, your event will likely fail. You will invite the best speakers, book the most comfortable conference hall – but no one will attend your fantastic event.

Let’s consider ten tips on how to build an effective content marketing strategy and make your event a success.

Know your audience

The first step to build a content strategy is to research the target audience. Before you start, try to find the answers to these questions:

Who your target audience is?

What questions your audience is asking?

Which channels of content distribution appeal to your target audience the most (e.g., Twitter, Facebook, email newsletters)?

Once you find the answers, you will get an idea of what content to create and what channels to use in order to maximize marketing efforts.

Focus on social media

Today, people are obsessed with social media, and that’s a good thing for you. You can use social media platforms to reach your target audience and market your event.

If you know your audience well enough, you know what platforms it prefers to use and what type of content it finds the most appealing. So you can decide whether you should promote your event on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or all platforms simultaneously. Here are five rules to follow when marketing your event on social media:

Create different content for different platforms. It will allow you to meet the expectations of your target audience.

Don’t overdo – don’t release more content than your target audience is able to consume. To keep engagement on a high level, you should publish new posts daily or once every two days.

Pay attention to the timing. Find “the right” moment to publish your posts – the moment when your target audience is actively using social media apps and is more likely to engage.

Interact with your audience. If you get a direct message or comment from a prospective event attendee, reply promptly.

Create lead magnets to grow your email list

Do you use email marketing to promote your event but achieve no positive results? Well, maybe you need to grow your email list and get more qualified leads. Try to create a lead magnet – a piece of digital, downloadable content (e.g., guide, report, eBook) – and add it to your landing page to generate more leads.

Let’s consider an example to understand how the lead magnets work.

People who might be interested in attending your event have specific questions and use Google to find the answers. For instance, women who might be interested in attending the National Women’s Business Conference want to know how to apply for grants.

If you create a piece of content that adds value to female entrepreneurs, you will get a chance to grow your email list. Offer your website visitors to download A Short Guide for Women Entrepreneurs: How to Apply for Small-Business Grants, and they will agree to provide their emails. Once you get the contact data of the prospective event attendees, you can focus on your email marketing efforts.

How to create an effective lead magnet? Get to know what concrete questions your target audience has and craft high-quality content that addresses these questions.

Outsource content creation

You are an event manager, not a content creator. So whether you need to write an engaging social media post or design a lead magnet, don’t hesitate to get professional assistance. You can use online writing services, hire freelance experts, or outsource local content creation services.

Just keep in mind that the quality of content has a direct impact on the success of your event marketing. So make sure that you are choosing the right service provider. Ask your friends and colleagues what content creation services they are using or look through customer reviews online.

For instance, if you have just come across the writing service GrabMyEssay, don’t rush to place an order. Type in Google GrabMyEssay review to check whether it’s a reliable service you can trust.

Collaborate with influencers

As for today, experts consider influencer marketing as one of the most powerful marketing techniques. So if you want more people to know about your event, we highly suggest you collaborate with influencers in your niche.

Here is what you should do:

Conduct a little research, and find out what influencers are the most popular among your target audience

Reach out to influencers and negotiation the collaboration process

Explain to the influencer what specific message he should deliver to your target audience

Review content before influencer publish it on social media platforms

There are many ways in which influencers can inform your audience about the upcoming event. The influencer can say that he is going to attend your event and encourage his followers to join him. Or, the influencer can run a giveaway and offer free tickets to your event as a prize.

In conclusion

If you want to succeed in event marketing, start in advance. Once you know the date and the time of the event, begin developing a content plan. The earlier you release promotional content, the higher the results you will achieve – the more people will attend your event.

