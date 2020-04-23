How to Make Money as an Online Sports Betting Affiliate

What has made affiliate marketing so popular over the years is the fact that it provides accurate measurement of customer acquisition and overall business success. It works very well for both the affiliates as well as the businesses they promote. The same is applicable to the sports betting affiliate industry.

In case of sports betting, it proves to be a cost effective means for online sports books to drive traffic to their platforms, while the affiliates who send that traffic generate handsome income for themselves in the process. While affiliate marketing has been extremely profitable across different domains, it is particularly effective for niche markets such as sports betting. Hence, if you’re keen on starting out as an affiliate marketer for sports betting portals, here are some facts you should know.

What’s an affiliate after all?

Essentially, affiliate marketing is mostly about revenue sharing. Whenever you sign up with an online sports books affiliate program, your job is to use all kinds of valid means to send traffic to their portal. For every sign-up that you make happen, you are rewarded appropriately by the platform. However, before you start sending traffic to anyone, it’s extremely important to study online sports book reviews and promote only businesses you feel 100% confident about. Although in general affiliate marketers are supposed to promote a certain service or product offered by the parent company, in sports betting, you might be compensated for a bet or deposit made by the visitor. It could also be for merely signing up with or visiting the platform.

There are some sports betting websites that pay you a certain commission for referring other affiliates as well. This commission is paid each time these referrals generate some business for the portal. In some cases, the affiliate links have an expiry date, pushing you to bring in traffic right from the word go. Let’s now discuss how you can start in this space.

Run a website or a blog

To operate as an affiliate of a sports betting provider, you must have a platform to push their services on. As it’s a niche industry, you will need to create targeted content for the market. Hence, stick to betting or sports-related content, pushing the online bookie wherever you can, in a strategic manner.

Make the most of social media marketing

Social media marketing has emerged to be an excellent medium for sports betting affiliates to push their partners’ businesses. Many online bookmakers provide direct affiliate links these days, and hence you can push them straight away on platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook etc. For instance, you could tweet certain odds and tips related to a football match and include the bookmaker’s link along with it. On a side note, here are 5 social media marketing mistakes you must steer clear of.

Work on your own content

Please remember, in most cases, you won’t be paid as an online sports betting affiliate marketer unless your traffic converts at the bookmaker’s end. Therefore, it’s important for your content to condition and encourage visitors to try out the provider’s services. It is entirely up to you what kind of angle or approach you take.

