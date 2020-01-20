How Entrepreneurs can Profit from Online Gambling as an Affiliate

The online gambling market is predicted to reach USD 87.75 billion by 2024. This is according to the report prepared by IndustryResearch.com Online Gambling Market Status and Trend Report 2019-2024, which offers a comprehensive analysis of the online gambling industry.

The online gambling market includes gaming types, such as betting, bingo, lottery, casino, online slots, and other gambling games include poker and country-level games. According to the report, online betting is the fastest-growing segment of the online gambling industry.

So how can you capitalize on this growing market and earn from it? One way is to join an online gambling affiliate program, where you earn a commission when you send an online gambling business traffic or customers depending on the arrangement.

Note, however, that regulations may allow only players from accepted countries, thereby limiting your income potential if your main market prohibits the affiliate companies from accepting players in your country.

Here are some online gambling affiliate programs that you can check out.

Slotpartners is the affiliate program promoting Fruits4Real Casino and Omni Slots Casino. It offers a great 60% revenue share deal for 60 days, where you get a 60% revenue share on all new players referred to them. It doesn’t matter if you bring 1 or 1,000 new depositing players (NDPs), you will get 60% of every euro of the net revenue.

One of the affiliate marketplaces of the online gambling industry, you can join their affiliate program and choose to promote over 250 affiliate advertisers and make money in sports betting, poker, casino, horse racing and more. Based in Malta, this marketplace works best for European affiliates. You can check the portfolio of all available campaigns and the potential earnings before signing up.

Another affiliate marketplace, Betsson Group Affiliates allows you to earn commissions from a number of top gambling brands such as Betsson, Casino.dk, StarCasino, and others. The main markets are mostly European countries including the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Nordics, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, among others.

One of Europe’s trusted and largest iGaming brands, Kindred Affiliates (formally Unibet Affiliates) offers one of the highest conversion and retention rates in the industry. It offers access to about 11 brands in the sports betting, poker, casino, and other Internet games segments including Maria Casino, iGame, Stan James, among others. Based in Malta with a strong presence in Nordic countries such as Sweden, it is fully licensed and regulated in the states of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

This is an affiliate marketplace for sites predominantly targeting US traffic as it accepts players from the United States. It promotes seven (7) casino partners: Captain Jack Casino, Planet Casino, Silver Oak, Slot Madness, Royal Ace Casino, Slots Garden, and Planet 7 Oz. It pays revenue for referred players for the lifetime of the player’s activity.

Royce Calvin

