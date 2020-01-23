When In Crunch Times Use These 14 Tips

Are you thinking of starting a business but you are even short on your monthly rent? Are you struggling to put food on the table? Whether you’re a college student or a single mom supporting a family of three, anyone can be vulnerable to the perils of a cash crunch. And at this time, it will be very tough to start a new business as your immediate goal should be to dig out of this money crunch.

If you want to get out of this financial trouble, check out these useful tips to improve your financial standing.

1. Don’t procrastinate

Take action as soon as you observe the first sign of trouble. Rather than watching your finances dwindle to the point of no recovery, start working on a plan to repair your financial status. There’s no better time than right now.

2. Track your spending

If you don’t already, you should start tracking your spending. This will help you learn where your money is going. From weekly groceries to occasional retail therapy, jot down each and every expense. For the sake of convenience, download an expense tracking app.

3. Create a strict budget

If you’re struggling to make ends meet, it’s time to make some serious lifestyle changes. First, you need to prepare a tight but reasonable budget and stick to it. Cutting down your expenses and following a budget is necessary to get out of a financial crisis.

4. As your family for help

Are you unable to afford even the necessities? It’s time to keep your pride aside and ask your friends and family for help. You can treat it as a loan and payback when you can. If you’re lucky, your family won’t charge interest.

5. Avoid going out

From eating out to partying on weekends to vacationing, your recreational activities need to take a back seat. Instead, invest your time in learning a cost-free hobby and eating home-cooked meals. Remember, this is temporary. You can resume these activities as soon as you get back on your feet.

6. Take out a short-term loan

Not everyone has the good fortune of having a generous family. Regardless, there are other borrowing options available. It would be best if you considered applying for fast loans online. These short-term borrowing solutions are easy to qualify for, and you’ll usually receive funds within the same day.

7. Cancel memberships and subscriptions

When it’s tough to put two meals together, you can do away with pricey memberships and subscriptions. For the time being, you should cancel gym memberships and streaming platform subscriptions.

8. Sublet your apartment

To make some extra cash, you can sublet your apartment and crash at a friend’s place for some time. If this isn’t possible, then you should consider moving into a smaller, cheaper living space.

9. Get another job

Taking up another shift at work or looking for a part-time job are great ways to bring in additional income. Earning more money will speedily improve your financial situation.

10. Debt consolidation

Have you borrowed from multiple lenders? Paying back loans alongside paying monthly bills can get stressful. Make this easier for yourself with debt consolidation. By consolidating your loans, you’ll be responsible for repaying one combined loan.

11. Sell your belongings

When the worse comes to worst, it becomes necessary to make hard decisions. Selling your belongings is one such decision. Go through everything you own and auction whatever you can.

12. Conserve resources

Reduce your energy and fuel consumption. Start using public transportation instead of driving and switch to a cheaper energy plan.

13. Prioritize bills

Paying bills should be your priority. No matter how tough it gets, try to pay your bills on time. You don’t want your power to be cut off on top of everything else.

14. Quit smoking & drinking

Smoking and drinking are equally injurious to your health and wallet. Let this cash crunch motivate you to quit these habits.

Though it might be difficult to see the light at the end of the tunnel, remind yourself that this stage has an expiration date. Hopefully, these help you better your finances.

