Many seniors don’t want to be bothered with the legal issues at the end of their life. They may find it challenging, or it’s simply impossible because of various diseases or their mental condition. Probate and heritage, though, are extremely important issues for their families. It’s then advisable to take care of the probate issues well in advance when the older person is still capable of doing it. What should every senior know about probate? Below you’ll find the most crucial guidelines.

Useful terms

When talking about probate, it’s essential to get familiar with some legal terms connected with it. They include, for example, decedent, executor, a notice of probate, intestate, or administrator. A decedent is a person who decides to make a probate. An executor is in charge of the executions in the will; a notice of probate is a document left by the decedent, which confirms their decisions about the estate. Intestate concerns a situation when the decedent left no will. In this case, the court chooses an administrator, as a person who’s going to be in charge of the heritage.

Opening probate

Opening probate should be the first step to take. The senior should then open the process in court and confirm their will. Unless this happens, distributing or managing the ownership of the property is not possible. When opening the probate, the role of the court is to decide whether the will is valid – it happens that seniors are incapacitated due to poor mental condition. They can’t make any official decisions. Before opening probate, it’s good to consult a lawyer or to do research in online sources, for example, check Probate Advance website.

Sending notices

So that the probate can be complete, it’s vital to send necessary notices to the people involved. They may include children or other family members who need to be formally noticed about the probate. The list should also include any organs that need to be informed about the legal changes, for example, banks or financial institutions.

Assessing the value of the estate

The next step after sending notices is assessing the value of the estate. It’s crucial for estimating the heritage value. If it’s done before the senior’s death, it becomes a lot easier for the family to think about dividing the money.

Money distribution

Finally, it’s crucial to decide who is going to take the money. Every senior or their family members should be aware of the fact that administering a real estate involves paying all the bills or taxes that go along with it. The person chosen to do it should be aware and capable of it. The money can also be distributed among a couple of people.

The length of the probate process

Probate processes and legal issues may take relatively long. Usually, it’s about several months up to a year. That’s why every senior should remember to take up these issues well in advance so that no one is stressed about the sudden death or incapability to make decisions.

Closing of the process

When the probate process is finally over, it’s reasonable to make sure if all the issues connected with the estate have been fully resolved. If there’s any problem, the decedent and the executor need to raise them once again. If the process is incomplete in case of the senior’s death, it becomes more complicated to sort everything out.

Getting more information

Senior may often feel lost in all the legal issues, so it’s a good idea to choose a reliable, professional lawyer who will advise in the field. The elderly person should arrange a consultation with the family and the lawyer in order to plan the schedule and costs of the whole probate process. It’s vital to make sure that the senior is fully aware to state their will.

Intestate and administrator

In case that the senior doesn’t state any will, their property will go into intestate. The court will choose an administrator to manage the heritage. However, this solution is not the most profitable one, as sometimes it’s hard to reach an agreement within the family after the family member’s death.

Preparing for the probate process may seem complex and complicated, but in fact, if it’s started in advance, it becomes relatively easy. It’s enough to consult a lawyer who will provide their guidance throughout the whole process and suggest all the possible solutions.

