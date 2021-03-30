What Do You Need Bitcoin For?

When the domain bitcoin.com was registered in 2008, no one could predict that cryptocurrencies will soon become one of the most popular payment methods. Even today, some people are reluctant to accept the importance of digital currencies. If you are part of this group or are still unsure what value lies in Bitcoin, give us a chance to show you the benefits it can bring.

In this article, you will learn what opportunities Bitcoin creates and how you can use them. Joining the crypto-community can be more beneficial than you can imagine. Here are the main reasons why you should hold some Bitcoin:

Bitcoin Is a Decentralized Currency

Bitcoin is not controlled by any government or company. It is a solution designed to help people trade without fear of censorship, fraud, or third-party interference. This is one of the major benefits of Bitcoin. Just as the internet changed the way we communicate, Bitcoin is changing the way we transfer and store value.

As a decentralized currency, Bitcoin is not bound by the law or any political agenda. There is no reason why its value should be affected by the will of a government, not to mention the laws that some governments enforce. And while creating (mining) new Bitcoin is not that easy, obtaining it in other ways is less complicated – you can buy BTC with your credit card here if you want to see it for yourself.

Global Acceptance & Worldwide Adoption

Bitcoin is inherently global, accessible to anyone in the world. There are no borders or limits of any kind when it comes to Bitcoin. You can use it to buy anything you want in any country. Even though some countries have taken aggressive actions against cryptocurrencies, the technology behind Bitcoin cannot be stopped.

The United States, South Korea, and Japan are just a few examples of countries that are adopting Bitcoin with lightning speed. Some governments are even considering creating their own national cryptocurrencies. If you want to start using cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is a great place to start.

Many Businesses Accept Bitcoin

There are more than 100,000 businesses around the world that accept Bitcoin for payment. This number is constantly growing, as more and more people find out about the benefits of using cryptocurrency for payment. If you want to use Bitcoin as your main currency for online shopping, you can discover an enormous marketplace that will offer you all the latest products and services you need.

If you want to know which online stores accept Bitcoin payments, you can use websites like SpendBitcoins and CoinMap. This will allow you to find all the ways you can spend your Bitcoin freely and easily.

Censorship Resistance

If someone tries to censor you on the Internet, your rights are protected by laws, but if someone tries to censor you with Bitcoin, you have no real protection. The blockchain network keeps your data secure with encryption and cryptography, but there are no laws that force miners to keep your data unaltered and unchanged.

Of course, there will be debates on how much your data can be controlled by miners or business owners in the future, but right now, there are no established rules regarding this topic. If you want your transactions to stay private and fully secured, then you should use a third-party wallet provider to keep your Bitcoin even safer.

Secure Online Transactions

The security of your personal information is one of the main concerns that people have about Bitcoin transactions. When you use a credit card or pay for something online, your financial data is often stored on third-party servers. Unfortunately, this data is vulnerable to theft and hacking attacks. When you use Bitcoin for payment, none of your financial information is stored on third-party servers, which means that your data stays secure and safe. This is one of the most important benefits of Bitcoin and one of the reasons why it is so popular today.

When you pay with Bitcoin, you send digital coins across the blockchain network. The network records the transaction details, but there is no information about you personally stored on its servers. This prevents fraudsters from impersonating you and using your financial details for their personal gain.

Low Transaction Fees

You can send money across the globe at almost no cost using Bitcoin. This is one of the most popular benefits of cryptocurrency in general. When you use a credit card or cash on delivery to pay for something online, you need to pay extra fees for third-party services. This means that you are being charged extra for every payment you make online.

Bitcoin eliminates third-party services from the equation and charges you only for the actual transaction fee. You can send money anywhere in the world and only pay one transaction fee for using Bitcoin. Some third-party services might actually charge you more than that!

No Chargebacks

One of the key advantages of using Bitcoin is that there are no chargebacks involved in any of your transactions. When you are dealing with fiat money, all transactions are reversible – both before sending money or after receiving it.

If you send $100 to someone and then change your mind about giving that person anything at all, you will still get your money back because it’s a non-physical product (digital or physical) that is sent over the network – this is called a chargeback or reversal of funds. If you send $100 worth of Bitcoin to someone who has an additional $100 worth of Bitcoin, then it’s impossible for them to chargeback those funds because they don’t exist on anyone’s personal computers! This is why many think that chargebacks should be banned for all cryptocurrencies. If it’s impossible for them to charge back those funds – then how can they be reversed?

Final Thoughts

Some people can’t wrap their heads around the world of cryptocurrencies and it’s clear to see why. After all, it may sound like something from a science-fiction movie, except that this solution is all too real.

Now you know what you need Bitcoin for. If you have time and resources, consider getting into this topic even more. As you can see, investing in Bitcoin can be highly beneficial, but keep in mind that you shouldn’t purchase anything without research. Don’t be careless with your payments and always look for reputable sources, companies, and exchange sites. Be responsible while handling Bitcoin, and you’ll soon reap the benefits.

Roberto Azarcon Roberto has worked in the personal finance field for 20 years, particularly in the areas of financial planning.

