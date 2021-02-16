What Do Banks Consider When People Apply For Mortgages?

Are you thinking of applying for a mortgage? Applying for a loan, no matter what it’s for is a lot of work. We discussed some of the most important things lenders keep in mind. Read ahead.

Age

Many people don’t realize that age plays a major factor in whether you’ll be approved for the loan or not. If you’re very young, you probably won’t be. For starters, you might not make enough to even be eligible for the home loan. You also may not have been working for very long, so you’re not stable in the eyes of the bank.

Banks prefer lending to individuals between 30 and 60 years of age. Anyone above 60 is a bad candidate as well, as they’d be retiring soon.

Occupation

What is your job? More importantly, what industry are you in? Banks and finance companies make note of this, to see how stable you are in your career. The most favored are individuals who work for the government. Jobs in more esteemed industries like medicine and engineering are next.

As you can imagine, banks are more hesitant about lending to people who are self-employed. They still give loans, but they’re more cautious. In fact, you might have to pay higher interest rates if you’re a freelancer.

Credit History

Your credit report would be needed. It would tell the lenders how probable it is that you’d pay them back. You’d have a bad credit score if you have a history of debt.

Your score influences how much interest would have to be paid as well. A lower score would result in a higher amount.

If your credit history is poor, don’t fear. You can improve it by paying your debts off regularly. Some borrowers offer bad credit loans. Online installment loans tend to be for people with bad credit. One of their benefits is that they’re approved fast, in just 15 minutes.

Bank History

Why take a mortgage out from just any bank? Do yourself a favor and work with the one you already have an account with. You’ve established a relationship with them, so they know you’re reliable. You won’t have to go through the trouble of creating a new account either.

Benefits

One of the best things of living in Canada is that if you have a child, the child tax benefit you receive from the government would be included in your eligibility for a mortgage. Magical Credit child tax benefit loans are some of the most competitive out there.

Distance

Where is the property located? If it’s in an area away from town, the chances of your application getting rejected are higher. This is due to a number of reasons – one, it would be hard for you to go to work due to the distance, so there is a probability of you losing your job.

Speaking of the home, is it turn-key? Or are you buying land or an unfinished house? The latter would result in a lot of work done, which is an unpredictable investment to the bank.

All in all, taking a loan, no matter what it’s for would result in the bank assessing a number of details.

