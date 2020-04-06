The Easy and Pain-Free Way to Sell Shares Online

There is something to be said for all of the convenience and ease of the Internet today. When you are dealing with investment accounts and things like selling shares, you have a lot more options than you used to. You can sell shares online in a matter of just minutes and get out of the market when the time is right, no matter where in the world you are. Read on to learn all about the easiest way to sell your shares.

One-off trades are the main way that people sell shares quickly and easily. This gives you the chance to get rid of shares without the added hassle of having a trading account of your own at a stockbroker. There is a lot to enjoy about this type of quick sale, and it can be a great resource for people who have gotten shares like:

Deceased estate shares

Employee share schemes (ESS)

IPOs (Initial Public Offerings)

Demutualisation

Traditional Sales Take Traditional Time

When you try to sell shares outright through a stockbroker, you are going to have a lot of work to do. First, you have to open an account and make sure that it’s an active trading account. Then, you will have to complete a lot of paperwork regarding what shares you have and other financial and personal details. Provide banking information so that you can get a deposit when you sell your shares, and then you’ll probably find yourself waiting a few more days to complete the sale and get your money.

In addition to this, you’re also going to pay ongoing costs and account fees, so you’ll end up getting less money out of the sale because you have to pay the stockbroker. With a one-off trade, there is a better way.

Skip the Hassles

With a one-off trade, you must complete a simple form, provide ID verification, and then sell your shares and get money in about three business days. There has never been an easier or more efficient way to sell shares online, and if you need quick cash or don’t want to risk a bad market turn in the meantime, it might be better to consider this option. Work with a professional share sale service to ensure that you get the easiest, most hassle-free experience and can get on with your life a lot faster.

