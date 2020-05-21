Retiring with Debt: Where to Start from

Photo by Marisa Howenstine on Unsplash

Nobody wants to be reminded of the harsh reality -retiring in the future. Retirement is scary not only because it’s a sign of aging, but also it’s the beginning of a tight financial situation. At this point, the only way to survive financially is by relying on others whether or not you were ready for it.

Debt is everyone’s enemy; unfortunately, it’s unavoidable once you are into it. It doesn’t care about your age or financial status; it’s only concern is to be paid. So, what if you have just retired, can no longer go to work, and have debt waiting for you? Don’t worry too much.

This article will give you ideas of where to start in case you are retiring with debt.

1. Focus on your savings

Probably you have been saving for years wondering when your sacrifices will be rewarded. Well, if that’s the case, this is the perfect opportunity to have a share of your sweat. Take some of your savings and pay your debt. However, don’t ditch all of your savings to the lenders. Keep in mind that you don’t know what the future holds; you are beginning a new journey of your life. It would be absurd to pay everything leaving yourself with nothing.

2. Adjust your budget

It’s the most challenging part for most retirees. You are used to an expensive lifestyle of buying whatever you needed. But now you have to let go of your old self and adjust to your new situation. It’s time to make a new plan and cut off unnecessary spending. The aim here is to save any extra cash to pay off your debt. Look at areas you unnecessarily throw your money and cancel out any services that won’t be useful anymore. For example, eat-outs, you’ll hardly have your meals outside now that you’ll be spending most of your time at home. It may seem irrelevant, but these small cutbacks are what will help you finish off your dues.

3. Take advantage of retirement benefits

According to the research made, every year, a considerable sum of money meant for pensioners is usually left untouched. That is evident because most retirees neglect their benefits. Most are reluctant to claim their pension because they are scared of the lengthy process. The application procedure is indeed hectic, but it’s worthwhile. Therefore, be smart and start the process earlier, preferably at the beginning of the retirement year. For you to get payment in time, it’s advisable to apply at least nine months before you retire. The amount you’ll get depends on the company you worked for. However small or big it might be, use it to clear off your debts.

4. Do some work to earn extra money.

It sounds ridiculous when someone suggests you go back to work after retiring. The fact that you are not productive in your organization doesn’t mean you can’t do some less-energy consuming work. Try something simple. Again, you won’t want to end up admitted to the hospital because of overworking yourself. Is your garden still productive? If so, use it to earn extra cash. Make use of your mechanical skills and garage to get something. The money you’ll get will make a big difference in your debt payment.

5. Get rid of insurances

Most insurances become useless after retiring. Consider canceling out unnecessary deals such as car insurance since you won’t be using it frequently. Insurance coverage only becomes helpful when you need it. As for you now, the services won’t be useful since you’ll barely use them. Contact the insurers and cut off the insurances. The last thing you need right now is your little money in your account to be snatched away.

6. Consider changing your address

Usually, companies take away their house once the employee retires. There is no doubt rent is one of the most expensive expenses. Even if your company had not provided residence for you, you might still have to change your address. Go for an affordable rental house to cut off expenses. It’s more advantageous if you were living in your own home. Rent it out and use the money to pay your cheaper place while you clear off your accumulated debt.

7. Open up to your family

Naturally, people hate asking for financial help from others. Whether it’s out of pride, shame, or guilt, nobody likes throwing their burden to everyone. As a retired person, you need your family more than ever. Allow your children to return the favor of taking care of you. Inform them of your situation; you never know they might clear off all your debt. After all, they are one of the reasons you borrowed the money; you wanted to give them a bright future.

8. Look for cheaper debt deals

If it’s credit card debt, seek an interest-free period to lower down the high-interest fees. As for personal loans, look for more economical methods of paying back. There are various loan-paying alternatives you can choose. For instance, you can combine your scattered loans into a single credit card and pay it as one. Doing so will save you from paying extreme interest charges.

9. Seek free debt advice

Sometimes it only takes good advice for your problem to be solved. Various organizations are offering free debt advice. Additionally, some lenders, such as A1 Credit, can as well provide you the necessary information. Probably retirement hit you hard, and you badly need consultation on how you’ll deal with your situation. Although they won’t give you real cash to pay off your debt, the advice will guide you on how to be debt-free.

The Bottom Line

Retiring is a tough phase of life, both financially and emotionally. At this point, you need as much support as possible. Having a pending debt makes it more robust. Even so, there is light in the dark tunnel. It’s not the end of the world for you. It’s still possible to have a comfortable life, though not as you once had. Follow the mentioned suggestions and witness how simple it is to clear off debt even after retirement.

