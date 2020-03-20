Over Your Head: Ways to Get Out of Debt

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

More than half the working population lives life paycheck to paycheck. This type of lifestyle causes stress and can destroy your credit in a matter of months. If you’re in over your head it’s time to take steps to reverse the situation. The good news is that you can turn your life around. Listed below are a few effective ways to get your debt under control.

Extended Credit

Part of the problem many people face is that they have too many sources of credit with balances. If, for instance, you just had a mortgage, a car loan, and a credit card, you could make the three payments easily. However, when you have in excess of 10 credit cards, keeping up with the payments is like keeping a ball in play; eventually, it’s gonna fall.

You have a few options. You can contact each of the creditors and try to lower your monthly payments temporarily to make the payments more affordable. If that doesn’t work, you can apply for a new credit card that accepts balance transfers and move a few of the existing cards to that card. Or, if your credit is already poor, you can contact a reputable debt settlement company to consolidate your debt into one monthly payment.

Creating a Budget

You got into trouble because you made poor decisions with regard to your money. Unless you know exactly what you make and exactly what your monthly expenses amount to, you’re never going to reel in your spending. Once you have the numbers, you simply deduct your expenses from the net income amount. Budgeting will also bring to light where you spend your money. As a result, you’ll know where you can cut costs.

No More Debt

Unfortunately, accumulating a pile of debt is much easier to do than paying it off. However, if you don’t add any more debt, you’ll start to reduce it slowly, one month at a time. If you want to reduce it faster, many people in debt, the same as you, have reduced their debt significantly in a matter of 6 months. You can take on a part-time job, cut back on your household expenses and adopt a frugal lifestyle. Doing things like dining out and buying coffee daily on the go runs into the hundreds each month. You can use that money and apply it to your debt.

Paying Cash

If you want to turn into your parents quickly, start using cash only. It’s a real eye-opener. Give yourself a weekly allowance and make it last until the next payday. Those trips to the counter for a pack of gum at $2.50 each will stop in a hurry. After a few weeks of living on your allowance, you’ll start to see where you wasted a lot of money.

Restoring Your Good Name

Having too much debt, even if you’re somehow able to pay it, will lower your credit score. For most people, having too much debt reduces their credit score to a poor rating. A good score anywhere from 700 to 800. If your score is currently below 500, it will take some time to restore your credit to good standing. Paying your bills on time and not accumulating any more debt are two of the best ways to work the numbers in an upward movement.

Changing Your Spending Habits

In many cases, it’s your spending habits that caused you to create large amounts of debt. Start a new purchase practice, if there’s something you really want, you need to save up for it. Say you want the newest gaming system, however, it’s over $400.00. Instead of using a credit card or your checking account designed for your bills, save each week for it. Once you have the $400.00 purchase it using your cash.

Debt is something that can feel like weights placed on your shoulders. Remove the stress and start enjoying your life, debt-free.

Roberto Azarcon Roberto has worked in the personal finance field for 20 years, particularly in the areas of financial planning.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...