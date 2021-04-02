Photo by Chronis Yan on Unsplash

Taking control of your money might seem like an unachievable dream, but once you learn how to control your money, you will realize that it’s not that hard. Here are the keys to feeling in control of personal finance.

#1 Track Your Earnings and Expenses

The first thing you need to do it start tracking your earnings and expenses. This will be fairly easy to do if you live alone, but even if you have children, a partner, or any other relatives to care for, it is still possible to do. Once you figure out your own personal system for tracking, everything will be easier. Here are some tips:

Choose your medium. You can track your earnings and expenses either in a separate journal or in an Excel file. Both ways are great, so it’s really up to you and what you prefer.

Analyze your records. The whole point of keeping track of your earnings and expenses is to then analyze them. You will be able to see where you spent more than you could have.

#2 Determine Your Budget

Once you start analyzing your records and noticing some issues, you will be able to get a better idea of what your personal finances are currently like. This is when you can actually determine your budget which will then allow you to possibly have some extra money to put away. In other words, it’s a way for you to control your earnings and expenses much better.

To determine your budget, you first need to look at your earnings and expenses for necessities. Then, you can move on to secondary expenses. Keep in mind that you will probably have both regular and irregular expenses (e.g. monthly payment vs a new coffee machine after your old one broke down). Then, you will need to determine your budget – that’s when you’ll probably have some extra money left to save for later or spend freely.

#3 Put Together a Financial Plan

Having a financial plan is a must for anyone who wants to be serious about controlling their personal finances. In a way, a financial plan is similar to your journal or Excel file for keeping track of your earnings and expenses. However, there is a very important difference that sets them apart: financial plans tell you about the future while records focus on the past.

To create a good financial plan, you will need to analyze your earnings and expenses records and determine your budget. Then, you will be able to put together a financial plan that you will follow. You can create a financial plan either by yourself or by finding the right person to do so. Keep in mind though that you will still need to check the plan the writer makes to ensure that it is comprehensive enough.

#4 Don’t Be Afraid to Let Loose

Indeed, it is extremely important that you stick to your financial plan. However, this doesn’t mean that you can’t make exceptions from time to time. When you feel like it, you should allow yourself to let loose for a little. Here are two ways you can do this:

Make an unexpected purchase on a whim. Did you see a gorgeous dress you really loved? Or maybe it was a motorbike, something you have dreamed about for as long as you can remember yourself? Spontaneous purchases can be quite enjoyable, so don’t be afraid to make one or two.

Buy expensive presents. When you need to buy presents for someone you care about, don't be afraid to purchase something expensive. It's a special occasion! You probably have a few bucks to spare and buy something really meaningful for the people you love.

#5 Set Yourself Realistic Goals

That being said, you shouldn’t overestimate your abilities. One of the biggest mistakes you can make when trying to control your personal finances is setting yourself unrealistic goals that will strain your budget too much. You don’t want to get into debt or be forced to go hungry for days just because you run out of what you have because of overspending.

A good place to start would be analyzing your records, but then you will need to move on to your budget and financial plan. You can hire a professional writer who will do the analysis for you. Your goals will give you a better idea of what you need to do to have a firm grasp on your personal finances.

#6 Set Aside Money for Difficult Days

Difficult days happen and it’s totally normal. You can’t predict how the tables will turn tomorrow, next week, next month, or next year. There will always be force majeure situations when you will need that extra money. This is exactly why you need to set aside some money regularly and be prepared for such difficult days.

You don’t need to get a lot – it could even be a few dozens or hundreds of dollars every month depending on what you can afford. Even a small amount will grow into something bigger over time.

#7 Change Your Mindset

Last but not least, you need to change your mindset if you really want to feel in control of your personal finances. There is no way you will be able to manage your finances if you don’t have the right approach.

You need to start thinking about your money as your own money. You are in control and it’s entirely up to you how you spend it. At the same time, you need to treat every process – keeping records, making a financial plan, etc. – as seriously as possible.

Final Thoughts

All in all, there are some steps you need to follow to control your money. If you really want to learn how to get control of your finances, you need to use the tips in this article on how to control the money – and you will definitely succeed.

