Is it still worth mining Bitcoin in 2021?

Many believe cryptocurrency mining is slow, expensive, and only rewarding on occasion. Still, as bitcoin continues to gain in popularity, many investors are still interested in the opportunity to be rewarded with tokens for putting in some work on the blockchain. It’s important that some still feel enticed to continue mining since this is the only way new bitcoin tokens can be released to the public.

To answer the question of whether bitcoin mining is still worth it, let’s start at the basics and answer two questions: How does blockchain work? And what is bitcoin mining?

How blockchain works

Blockchain is the database technology that underlies bitcoin. Like most databases, the blockchain stores a collection of information in a computer system. However, with so much data available on a blockchain, data is structured in blocks rather than a table format. As new information is added to a block, the block begins to fill. Bitcoin miners verify a completed block before it is added to the chain of blocks with a timestamp. At that point, the transaction information becomes irreversible.

What is bitcoin mining?

As mentioned, it is bitcoin miners that verify the transaction. Each miner is responsible for verifying 1 megabyte (MB) worth of bitcoin transactions. This amount is not significant other than the fact that it was set by bitcoin whitepaper creator Satoshi Nakamoto. As a reward for putting the work into the verification process, miners make themselves eligible to receive a certain quantity of bitcoin. However, even after doing the verifications, a miner may still not get paid out.

Earning bitcoin can only be done if two conditions are met. The first, as mentioned, is verifying one block’s worth of transactions. The second is to be the first miner to answer a complex mathematical problem in a process called proof of work. Solving this problem involves guessing a random number to complete a 64-digit number known as a hash function. The random number being guessed is also referred to as a target hash and can be guessed an unlimited amount of times by each miner. However, the speed at which your computer can make guesses is limited by how powerful your computer is. This rate is referred to as a hash rate, which determines how fast you can mine a bitcoin.

The bitcoin hash rate has increased by over 40% since January 2020. This means mining is now more difficult than ever before. For those who are considered smaller miners, you might now be at a disadvantage, although succeeding in these endeavors is not impossible.

Should I begin mining bitcoin?

Every time new bitcoins are introduced to the market, there is inflation since more units are available for purchase or trade. Since bitcoin was designed to be deflationary, the protocol outlines a halving would occur every 210,000 blocks (roughly every four years). This would ensure coins were not being introduced as frequently since the reward would be divided in half for the same amount of effort. In May 2020, bitcoin was halved for the third time, which means miners can only earn 6.25 BTC as a reward.

Not only has the reward been reduced, but bitcoin miners must also be aware that the difficulty will increase over time as well. The difficulty is determined by how much work a miner needs to put in to guess the right number. The difficulty is assessed every 2016 blocks (approximately every 14 days). If these blocks were found in less than 14 days the difficulty is increased, and the reverse is also true. This process ensures the average bitcoin block discovery time is 10 minutes.

Since the hash rate increases over time, the difficulty of block discovery will increase too (to maintain the same discovery time). Therefore, it may be difficult to keep up with the other miners if you have older mining hardware. To stay ahead of the difficulty curve and improve your chances of profitability, it is recommended that efficient hardware is used in all mining efforts.

After considering the inner workings of mining bitcoin, you might decide to do some additional research about mining tools. If so, it is important to consider hardware and electricity costs in relation to reward profitability before determining if it is still worthwhile for you to mine bitcoin in 2021.

