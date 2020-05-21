Five Effective Trading Strategies for the Rookies

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

The role of a trading strategy is enormous for full-time traders. You can’t beat the market without having some rules and methods. Those who are taking trades with high risk are not walking on the right path. You have to mitigate the problem associated with risk and profit. Many people in Singapore have learned to trade like kings because they have used the most effective methods of trading. There are many ways in which you can trade. Let’s learn about the top five trading methods used in the trading industry.

Scalping

Scalping is considered the riskiest trading system. It requires extensive skills and knowledge of the complicated nature of the market. Those who don’t have strong technical and fundamental skills should never trade the market with the scalping method. It requires the use of a big volume trading method in the lower time frame. Things might be tough at the initial stage but once the traders become skilled at analyzing the complicated market dynamics, they can trade like a pro. Before you use a scalping method, use the demo account to boost your trading knowledge.

Trend trading method

The trend trading method is a very best way to trade the market. Thousands of traders are using this method to trade with the key trend. Sadly, rookies don’t have any idea to manage to trade in favor of the trend. They are taking trades against the trend and losing money. To trade with the trend, you have to use the trend line and trade the critical support and resistance level with accuracy. Use the price action signal to place your trade at the support or the resistance level.

Swing trading method

The elite traders at Saxo capital markets pte often use the swing trading method as it gives them an easy way to make a big profit. The swing trading method is not as hard as it seems. Most of the traders use the simple approach while taking the trades with the major swings. Try to learn about the simple method of trading. Use the highs and lows of the market to place your trade. Forget about the aggressive approach and trade this market with discipline. Stop thinking about the losing trades and you will be able to make a significant change to your trading method.

News trading system

News trading is designed for skilled traders only. To trade the major news, you have been very cautious about the trade execution process. Instead of thinking about the complicated nature of the market, you have to come up with a unique system that will help you to win some of the big trades in the market. Think about the long term goals and trade the market with discipline. Being a news trader, avoid taking the trades in a press conference. Try to synchronize the news data with the technical data so that you can take the trade with confidence.

Chart pattern trading method

Chart pattern trading strategy is used by the advanced traders. It allows traders to trade with the major reversal. In the chart pattern trading method, traders can make some big profit without thinking about the losses. Learn about the major chart pattern and try to trade in the demo environment. If you feel satisfied with your demo trading performance, you are good to go. Demo trading offers the perfect platform to learn new things about this market. You don’t have to push things to extremes to become a professional trader.

Once you learn the details of the chart pattern trading method, you can make some serious profit from this market. But remember, the risk management factor is crucial to your success. Unless you trade the market with low risk, nothing is going to work. Focus on the safety of your investment to keep your fund safe.

Roberto Azarcon Roberto has worked in the personal finance field for 20 years, particularly in the areas of financial planning.

