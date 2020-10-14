Cryptocurrency vs. Precious Metals: Which to invest in?

Investors are always on the hunt for the best assets to put money in. Some are looking to take risks and leverage market potential for strong returns. Others take a more conservative mindset and pick safer assets without large volatility.

Crypto has been coined as the modern era’s ‘digital gold,’ leading some to ask about how the asset stacks up against precious metals like gold and silver. Countless civilizations have treasured bullion for its stability, value, and beauty.

Some cryptocurrencies, like PlatinumCoin, combine the best of both worlds. These ‘stablecoins’ allow investors to dip their toes in digital coins backed by precious metals redeemable for physical bullion.

When it comes to cryptocurrencies vs. precious metals – what is the best investment? Is it smarter to prioritize or even completely ignore one for another? Keep reading to understand the pros and cons of each asset to make an intelligent decision.

Precious Metals: A Strong Stable Store Of Value With Storage Concerns

Precious metals like silver, gold, platinum, and palladium are treasured. Bullion has been sought out for its value and versatility in a wide range of industrial and manufacturing functions, as well as for jewelry.

Gold and silver in particular, are prized for their industrial usage. The majority of mined silver comes as a byproduct of manufacturing.

In regard to stability, precious metals are usually the asset of choice for conservative investors. They usually have little to no correlation with popular stock indices like the S&P 500.

This makes bullion a useful asset to soften the blow of a sharp economic downtown or hedge against creeping inflation plaguing many nations. Precious metals often rise in value during economic turmoil.

Demand for popular metals soared across 2020 as the coronavirus ravaged global economies. Due to lockdowns, supply chain issues further hindered the mining and manufacturing process, which helped keep demand and spot prices high.

Even as the global economy changed, precious metal’s status as a stable store of value did not. The longevity of bullion makes it an enticing investment choice since it has weathered the test of time.

While there are many advantages to precious metals, a few investment drawbacks need to be noted.

It can be very difficult to safely store and secure large bullion investments, especially if the spot price per ounce is lower (like silver), which leads to a larger portfolio.

Bullion can be heavy and bulky, and home safes might not provide enough security to store thousands of dollars in precious metals. A thief with the right tools can crack many of the strongest safes in the retail market.

If they cannot open it – thieves might simply steal the entire safe and ‘work’ on it later.

Some choose to store precious metal investments with a custodian, but a high degree of trust is required that the entity is auditing reserves and storing assets safely.

Cryptocurrencies: With Great Potential Comes Great Volatility

Cryptocurrencies are a unique asset with a lot of potential. Some argue the robustness of the blockchain gives crypto intrinsic value and makes it viable as a modern-day currency.

Some merchants have accepted crypto, but others claim the volatility of many coins makes it difficult to be trusted by the general public as a medium of exchange for everyday use.

Crypto has several advantages from an investment perspective. Coins are easily bought, sold, and traded, many with almost instantaneous closing times and fees that are vastly lower than what traditional brokerages cost to sell stocks.

Digital coins are extremely liquid. Transactions are possible during a bull market or mass selloff.

Unlike bullion, which can be faked, cryptos are immutable thanks to their complex algorithms and blockchain basis, which records transactions on a public ledger. Many cryptocurrencies are rare resources as they have a specific amount of coins in existence that will not change.

However, the cryptocurrency market (except stablecoins), is known for wild price swings that have either helped investors make or lose a lot of money.

Volatility can be unpredictable, but like traditional markets, it is often driven by big news and events.

Cryptocurrencies like PlatinumCoin or Palladium Coin attempt to mitigate volatility by pegging digital assets to a reserve.

Cryptocurrency vs. Precious Metals: Which to invest in?

Each asset has its pros and cons. Investors looking for a riskier pick with a higher rate of return should opt for cryptocurrencies.

Those with a more careful strategy would be smarter with precious metals. Since digital currency is much easier to store with bullion, those focused on security should opt for cryptocurrencies.

Overall, both assets are viable choices to diversify a portfolio and potentially reap profits.

