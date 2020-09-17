5 Financial Decisions Which You Should Take In Your Early Twenties

Are you in your twenties and want to create a secure financial future for yourself and your family?

Do you know, which financial decisions you should take to ensure that you are financially independent for the rest of your life?

Have you thought about savings and investing in new financial assets, which can guarantee high returns and profit margins?

The Millennial generation has often been criticized for not being serious when it comes to saving or investing. The generation has been found to be fond of spending on consumerist things and issues, and not paying proper attention to financial security.

The Credit Card generation as it has often been called has been infamous for being in debt, taking loans and living on paycheck to paycheck. However, there is a slow and positive change, which is taking place in the last few years.

Why Millennials and Generation Z are taking Financial Matters seriously?

Many financial experts are of the opinion that the recent COVID-19 pandemic has been responsible for this responsible change. The pandemic has shown us that financial independence is very important and reduces the dependability of borrowings.

This means that individuals who had invested in savings and investments have been able to tide over the financial problems caused by the pandemic better than the ones who did not. In other words, it is always good to ensure financial security and independence and build on the same early on for the rest of your life.

The pandemic has led to the loss of millions of jobs and salary cuts all over the world. Salaried professionals who had saved and invested opened up a secure second source of income to help them in the event of job losses or salary cuts.

List of 5 Financial Decisions you need to take in your Early-Twenties

Investing in New Financial Assets-

One thing, which you need to do in your twenties is looking for credible investment opportunities. For example, according to experts, Use immediate earnings, in the last three years, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have emerged as a great high return investment for many investors. If you stick to a long-term investment strategy, you will ensure profits and security later on in your life.

Prioritizing Savings-

When we are young, the last thing we want to think about is savings. We are more concerned about enjoying our first paycheck, buying things which we have always wanted and made other expenditures. However, experts point out that savings can help young people bring a lot of financial discipline in their lives. Savings helps build a healthy habit for young people.

Excluding Credit Cards-

The thrill of getting your first credit card from the bank might be exciting, but it is a trap to imprison you for the rest of your life. Most financial analysts opine that credit cards should be used only for emergencies of a very serious nature. It is important that we do not think about them as an extra income source and continue to use them without any hesitation.

Resisting Lending or Borrowing-

If you want to ensure a debt-free life, you need to eliminate two things from your life- lending and borrowing. When it comes to financial matters, it is essential that neither someone depends on you, nor you depend on someone. This will allow you to become truly independent and ensure a safe and secure financial future for yourself and your family.

Being Patient in Financial Matters-

One thing you should guard against is making impulsive decisions when it comes to financial matters. Giving your financial decision extra thought will help you judge the situation in a much better way. It will allow you to rationally assess the situation without letting emotions or other feelings get the better of you.

The Final Word

Many people state that taking important financial decisions like investments and savings early on in your life helps establish a sound foundation for the future. It also allows you to build on the rewards and the benefits of growth and profits for a very long period.

Roberto Azarcon Roberto has worked in the personal finance field for 20 years, particularly in the areas of financial planning.

