When Do You Need To Hire a Truck Accident Lawyer?

Each year, there are around 500,000 trucking accidents in the United States. Around 1% of those accidents end fatally. It means that although the majority of such accidents aren’t extremely dangerous, they are fairly common. If you had a misfortune of taking part in the trucking accident, you should consider hiring a truck accident lawyer. In a second, you’ll learn how you could benefit from this decision.

The statute of limitations

If you aren’t well-versed when it comes to the law, you might not know who the liable party actually is. The trucking accidents vary in this regard from car accidents that the driver, the trucking company, or a contractor could be the liable party. If you don’t have experience with similar cases, then most probably it would take a lot time to know against whom you should pursue a legal claim. Unfortunately, because of the statute of limitations, if you fail to pursue a legal claim in due time, you won’t be able to file a claim. If you hire an experienced Las Vegas truck accident attorney, you wouldn’t face similar problems, and you wouldn’t have to fear that you might not get any compensation at all.

Negotiations

Another aspect that might be challenging without a truck accident attorney is negotiating with the liable parties. Most probably you don’t know enough about regulations to negotiate for a bigger compensation successfully. You’ll have to deal with the trucking company, contractor, and insurers, which, if you have a regular job, or are recovering from your injuries might be a bit too challenging. If you don’t want to go through this stressful process on your own, you could rely on the services of an experienced attorney that will ensure that you receive adequate compensation.

Contributory negligence

The exact details of the contributory negligence law differ in various states, but in short, if you are in part responsible for your own injuries, you cannot receive compensation. In some states, if, according to the verdict, you are responsible for the injuries in 30%, then you are eligible for 30% smaller compensation. It goes without saying that even if it is pretty clear whose fault the accident was, a skilled attorney can help you receive a higher percentage of the compensation. Sure, you will need to pay your attorney for his work as well, but given the size of compensation rewards, this money is, without a doubt, well spent.

The regulations

Apart from the laws that we have already mentioned, there are also other regulations that apply to truck drivers. Truck drivers are allowed to drive a specific amount of time without stopping. That’s because lack of sleep has a negative impact on the ability of drivers to focus. Trucks have only limitations when it comes to total weight. You might not know about some obscure regulations that could help you win your case or get a larger compensation. That’s why, instead of spending hours reading about laws that could help you in your case, it is much better to rely on a professional who has spent an entire life learning about obscure pieces of information.

Your injuries

If the truck accident was serious enough, it is not only that it would be better for you to avoid any stress – you might be even incapable of dealing with all the necessary paperwork. If that’s the case, hiring a truck accident attorney is a no-brainer. If you fail to provide all the documents, you might not receive any compensation at all. Asking someone from your family or a friend to do it might have been the first thing that came to your mind, but there are better alternatives. An expert who knows what he is doing will take care of every detail that will help your case. Depending on the severity of your injuries, it might take a long time for you to recover. It is important not to worry too much in this period, as your thoughts can also influence the speed of your recovery.

You are not alone!

Although we don’t think that truck accident could possibly happen to us, the previously mentioned information shows us that they are much more common than we think. It is certainly a highly stressful experience, but it doesn’t mean that you have to deal with it on your own. If you think that your knowledge about law is lacking, you’ll be better off hiring a professional who can take care of your case and ensure that you receive appropriate compensation for your injuries. This way, you wouldn’t need to go through this stressful experience in a time when all that you need is to focus on recovery. The services of a truck attorney aren’t the cheapest, but the compensation reward might make it worth it.

Royce Calvin Royce is as passionate about Internet Marketing as he is with his ever-present cup of Starbucks coffee.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...