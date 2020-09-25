What are Different Types of Car Accidents & Their Attorneys

Photo by Michael Jin on Unsplash

Almost 50 million people experience injuries due to traffic crashes that are not fatal but result in painful disabilities of long term nature.

This shows just how many people suffer from vehicle accidents that cause them extreme discomfort in terms of physical as well as mental health.

For starters, when an accident occurs that involves the collision of two or more vehicles, the majority of the time it results in vehicle damage.

However, the degree of damage depends upon the impact and intensity of the collision.

In such cases, there is always a defendant whose slight or big mistake causes accidents.

Defendants themselves can get injured or face loss but, by law, they are responsible for the losses of the victims.

Since the victim suffers extreme distress from the crash, it is only fair that all of their losses get compensated.

But, in reality, it rather becomes an even more stressful process as many insurance companies try their best to create hurdles in claims.

This is where the role of car accident injury attorneys comes in. These attorneys work with you and create a strong case by carrying out a detailed investigation and producing accurate evidence.

As a result, you get to claim your medical as well as other insurances in a short time, which saves you much of the hassle.

Now that you know that whenever you get into any vehicle accident, the first thing you have to do is getting in touch with an attorney. But, the proceedings might differ depending upon the type of car accident or any vehicle accident for that matter.

The most common type of car accident that occurs, is a rear-end collision. This accident occurs in two ways: One is when the leading vehicle suddenly stops or slows down, causing deceleration; the second way in which this accident can occur is when a vehicle follows extremely close or suddenly increases the speed, causing it to collide with the vehicle in front of it.

The second type, which is one of the worst accidents, is side-impact. In this type, usually, a vehicle’s front or back crashes into the side of another vehicle, which causes worse damages to the automobile as well as the drivers and passengers.

The third type of vehicle accidents, which are again very common, is sideswipe collisions. In this accident, two vehicles that are side by side touch each other. These accidents leave a low impact and cause considerably minimal injuries.

The other types of accidents such as head-on collisions, vehicle rollover, and multiple vehicle collisions, are all extremely dangerous and can cause fatal injuries.

The last types that are quite different from the rest of the accidents are hit and run and single-car accidents. Hit and run involve fleeing of one of the drivers from the scene and single-car accidents involve one vehicle crashing into any object other than a vehicle.

