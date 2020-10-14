DSS Law Firm Tells Us the Most Common Causes of Traffic Accidents

The roads of America have many dangers associated with them. In 2018, 36,560 Americans lost their lives on the roads of the nation. Lawmakers and road safety experts caution that fatal car accidents remain stubbornly high in the U.S. due to a lack of real, decisive action.

New Jersey law firm DSS Law claims it’s time for authorities at the state and federal levels to do more to make America’s roads safer. To highlight the risks, they are discussing the most common causes of traffic accidents in the country today.

Following Too Close

Rear-end car accidents are among the most common types of car accidents, according to DSS Law. These Princeton lawyers say there’s a serious problem with many drivers underestimating how much space they need between their cars and the vehicles in front of them.

Accidents of this nature are highly likely to cause neck and spinal damage, known as whiplash. They can even lead to multi-car pileups at high speed.

Running Red Lights

It’s a common phenomenon to see a car run a red light. This most often happens when someone is attempting to beat the lights to get to wherever they need to go. Unfortunately, these incidents often lead to the dreaded T-bone collision.

These types of accidents yield higher fatality rates because the main impact tends to be where the passenger is sitting. At high speeds, the body of the vehicle can cave in and lead to lifechanging injuries.

Failing to Watch for Vulnerable Road Users

Drivers who become distracted or drivers who stop being vigilant are more likely to hit vulnerable road users, such as cyclists or pedestrians. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) says more than half of all road fatalities involve vulnerable road users.

DSS Law advises drivers to take care when it comes to being mindful of more vulnerable road users. Accidents involving pedestrians or cyclists are far more likely to lead to serious, life-changing injuries.

Action can include driving through neighborhoods at a slower speed and watching out for vulnerable road users in the immediate vicinity.

Not Driving According to the Weather

Statistics show the number of road fatalities rises during the winter months. Poor weather conditions can cause cars to slide at higher speeds. Local authorities may also have failed to lay down salt on less-traveled roads or repair existing cracks and holes. In cases like these, the local government has been found liable for negligence in the past.

Drivers are recommended to drive according to the weather. During heavy rain or snowstorms, drivers should slow down and keep a larger distance between themselves and other vehicles.

Bad weather collisions occur due to a number of reasons, but it’s up to drivers to adapt to the conditions in order to keep everyone safe.

The legal industry has taken steps to come forward and highlight the devastating consequences of avoidable accidents. Law firms across New Jersey are calling for more government action to improve road conditions and educate drivers on good defensive driving skills.

Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

