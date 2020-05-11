ACH Payments vs. Debit Card Transactions – What is the Difference Between the Two?

The debit card has been an alternative to paper checks for decades now. It is an easy way to transfer money electronically, and such payments are accepted almost everywhere at the moment. ACH payment, on the other hand, is a payment system that is used to set up recurring payments and block the funds on your account immediately to then transfer them to other accounts. This type of payment needs to be authorized every single time. As both methods are widely used, it is good to know the difference between them. Here is all you need to know about the relation of ach vs debit card.

The most significant difference between the two is customer protection. It is significantly easy to become a victim of debit card fraud and not even realize it. You can only see it by looking into your balance every few days because the speed of response will determine how much money you lose.

However, using an ACH payment method is safer in a way that you are obliged to accept every single transaction, which makes it almost impossible not to notice when there is something wrong with your account. Because banks check every single ACH payment, it is relatively harder to hack or change your account if you use ACH.

Using ACH is an excellent idea for both private users as well as businesses. When you want to enable ACH payments in your company, you will need a merchant account to set it up. Check the graphic below to learn more about merchant accounts.

