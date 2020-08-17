5 Money-Saving Tips for Small Business Owners

Photo by Morning Brew on Unsplash

As a small business owner, you have to keep a close eye on your overhead costs and budget. For your business to thrive, you have to operate efficiently and keep mistakes to a minimum. You can’t afford to spend dollars that don’t yield results in the form of more dollars.

The biggest disadvantage that small businesses face is that they have a fraction of the operating budget of large corporations. To maximize your prophets, you have to be smart and even frugal in regard to your operational costs. Continue reading to get some great money-saving tips for small business owners.

1. Buy gently used whenever possible.

Certainly, you’re familiar with the old adage that “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” right? This is also true in business. Buying gently-used equipment such as computers and even furniture is a great way to get your business essentials and save money at the same time.

If you need company phones for your team, then consider getting refurbished cell phones instead of brand new phones. There are a plethora of online stores like thestore.com that sell refurbished cell phones as well as other discount electronics and accessories.

Some online dealers even offer free shipping for their products. Remember, a dollar saved is a dollar earned.

2. Audit your company’s productivity, and adjust accordingly.

One of the most effective ways to save money as a small business owner is to operate efficiently. When you own a business, it’s not just the products you sell or the materials you manufacture or equipment you operate with that you have to pay for. You also have to keep the lights on and the water running. Oh yeah, and you have to pay your team members.

If you want to save money on your business, then you need to make a commitment to operating like a well-oiled machine. Objectives and key results (OKRs) software allows you to monitor your current operations with a critic’s eye and incorporate best practices to enhance the daily flow of your company.

With this software, you’re able to get a full picture of your entire organization from marketing campaign success to employee engagement. OKRs software delivers metrics that help you to alter the company culture with the goal of getting the most out of your team members.

3. Use social media for marketing.

Social media has gone from being just a way to pass time to becoming essential to eCommerce and digital marketing. Platforms like Bigo Live, Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube have given ordinary people the ability to become overnight celebrities. So imagine what social media could do for your small business.

Using social media to market your business is much cheaper than traditional advertising methods and can be just as effective. The key is to consistently post engaging content. Even if none of your posts ever go viral, you’ll build a following and increase your brand recognition if you’re diligent.

4. Use your customers for marketing.

Even with social media being the new wave in marketing, word of mouth is still the best advertising a business can get. Even social media marketing takes on the form of word of mouth when other people talk about your company on there.

The key to marketing through your customers is to give them something to talk about. When they make a purchase from you, give them a coupon for a referral discount. That’s an inexpensive way to generate new business as well as encourage customer loyalty.

5. Go green.

Wouldn’t it be awesome if you could help to save the planet and save money at the same time? Well, you can! Going green is actually an excellent way to save some green as well.

A small adjustment like going with paperless billing and paychecks could save your business thousands of dollars. If you want to swing for the fences, then consider going solar and eliminate your electricity bill.

