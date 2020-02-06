All You Need to Know About Merchant Cash Advance

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash

Being in the business world is tough these days. Markets are ruthless and unstable. Competition is tough, and you need innovative and expanding business ideas to survive the wave. For better returns, you need greater investment. Therefore, it is always better to look for financial support. You may be in search of giving your business a boost. Looking for a greater influx and trying to expand your customer base. Then I am sure that you have heard of “MERCHANT CASH ADVANCE (MCA)” these days. We are here to help you understand how it all works. So that you can find the best merchant cash advance deal for you.

What Is MCA? How Does It Work?

As the name suggests, “Merchant Cash Advance” is a financing process. It enables small retailers to get ready cash and liquid assets to expand their businesses. It requires a third-party investor who is willing to invest cash into the business. As a retailer, often, you are in urgent need of cash or facing tough situations in a seasonal standoff. MCA is a good opportunity for you at those moments. It allows you to manage your business smoothly by providing advance cash for future sales. So how do financial investors make money through MCA?

Although it looks simple and quick, it facilitates the financial investor heavily as they profit from daily sales that your business makes. The higher the sales, the greater will be the profits. Hence, MCA relies heavily on credit and debit card sales. Transactions made through check or cash are void.

How Is It Different From a Loan?

Normally a conventional bank loan will assess your assets and provide you with a fixed plan of repayment. It will preferably provide a low-interest rate due in a limited period. However, MCA is different from a regular loan and does not qualify as one. It is more appropriately termed as an “advance.” Such an advance is much easier to get without complicated credit requirements from the bank. It only relies on overall future sales. Additionally, there is no fixed time to repay.

Does It Affect My Profit Share?

The answer is yes. MCA usually operates on much higher interest rates than a normal loan. Besides, you are cutting your sales profit and splitting it with the investor on every transaction made by the customer. Mostly the MCA is a great option when the business owner feels that the overall cost would be balanced by the entire growth rate. In other words, the more you invest, the more you reap.

Am I Eligible to Apply for MCA?

Hoping to secure a financial advance for your business, you may need the following paperwork to obtain an MCA:

An ID or driver license

Credit card processing statement

Bank statement

Minimum two-year business experience

Annual Tax returns

Well-established annual revenue

Some Important Facts of MCA:

What to expect when you get yourself an MCA deal? Like every business move you take, there are related merits and demerits to deal with. Let us review an MCA agreement method:

Foolproof repayment solutions:

Of all the worries and stresses at a day end, you can mark out the repayment. MCA provides an automatic repayment system. The money inflows through the credit card processing system. The investor immediately deducts a small portion of the amount from every sale before it reaches you. The good part is that you do not need to worry about late payments or payment deadlines.

Flexible payment solution:

Under MCA, you enjoy a flexible business payment solution. If you manage to earn more sales revenue, due to certain factors such as holidays or events, your payment to investors increases. However, when the business is progressing steadily, you pay less and need not stress about repayment in difficult times. Repayment in MCA is easier and takes less time as it is happening daily.

Easy to borrow money:

What makes it so convenient to borrow? What makes it so quick and easy for you to access a cash advance? Most companies who are lending cash resources are not concerned about your previous credit history. They are only interested in the fact that you are regulating huge credit card transactions. As long as this understanding is developed, the lending companies do not ask in detail why you need an investment. You can get an advance in no time.

Reliance on the factor rate:

Here in MCA, you are relying on paying back on the total cost of your sales. This refers to the ‘factor rate.’ An advance of huge volume units comprises a high factor rate. Such a deal is very different from the regular interest rate or APR (Annual percentage rate). It differs, as it does not have a specific repayment time attached to it. Whether you repay the borrowed advance before time, it will not affect the total cost. It does not let you save money in the process.

Cash influx trap:

You may get the desired MCA quickly even on a low capital. It’s better to keep in mind that the more you pay from your daily sales for the MCA, your profit returns will be lower. As a result, you may face future cash flow problems. It is most likely that you may need to borrow additional cash in the future. Such a circumstance cannot be beneficial to your business in the long term. Although MCA is quick money, it also is far more expensive than a regular loan once you estimate the overall cost.

Merchant Financing A Multi-Million-Dollar Business:

From the perspective of a financing company, MCA proves to be a win-win deal. This is one reason that there are so many merchant financing companies willing to invest their money in small businesses. Most notable of them are PayPal and Amazon. Their interest in this sector is hugely reliant on many factors other than being small entities.

Industry:

Restaurants, cafes, and retail shops are an easy target to get high profit. Such businesses that rely on card payments and consistent sales growth are more willing to access MCA. It will generate huge positive financial results.

Experience In Business:

Financing investors prefer younger businesses. A small business as young as one year in the market can obtain an MCA on a very high factor rate. This provides higher profit returns. It makes up the new investment sector worth millions beneficial for both the owner and the investor.

Final Word:

The option of availing a merchant financing advance is entirely your choice. It is an effective and easiest way to charge up your funds in times of need. If you are confident in your future growth and sales trajectory, MCA will help you increase your business progress rapidly.

