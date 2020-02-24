5 Key Benefits of Invoice Financing for Your Small Business

Does your business often deal with cash flow issues due to pending invoices? Issues with cash flow can be a major inconvenience and if you don’t deal with it ASAP, it can potentially ruin your business. If you need cash in a pinch and you have a number of unpaid invoices, you might want to check out invoice financing.

What is Invoice Financing?

It can be stressful to wait for your customers to pay off their invoices, especially if you don’t have enough capital to work with. Invoice financing provides a quick and easy solution to your cash flow problems.

This type of financing gives entrepreneurs a chance to receive payments immediately from financing companies using their accounts receivables as collateral. Once the outstanding invoice is paid, the company then pays the lender the principal amount plus the interest rate. Invoice financing allows them to pay for their monthly dues such as rent, staff salaries, equipment, and other important fees. This financing plan is beneficial for businesses that handle large transactions but the customers don’t pay for the purchased goods upfront.

Here are other advantages of invoice financing to small businesses:

1. Business Growth

A steady cash flow is a very important part of growing and expanding a business. It’s the one that dictates which direction your business will go.

Invoice financing is beneficial for business growth in a lot of ways. For one, businesses can continue scouting for new customers instead of constantly chasing old customers who haven’t paid their invoices yet. Aside from that, business owners can also stock up on their inventory and won’t have to worry about falling short on supplies. Furthermore, invoice factoring also allows business owners to focus on their company’s marketing strategies instead of driving lenders away. All these contribute to the success of your business while your competitors will struggle with getting enough finances to keep their business afloat.

2. Immediate Access to Cash

Unlike traditional loan applications which can take weeks for approval and another few days for the money to reflect in your account, invoice financing approval is fast and the business owners will be able to receive the money immediately. This allows business owners to run their business smoothly.

This financing option is especially beneficial for business owners who need short-term financing and have no time to wait for your customers to pay you back. A lot of financing services companies offer online applications which makes it easier for entrepreneurs to get back-up financing when it’s needed.

3. Lesser Risk of Late and Default Payments

Unpaid debts and late-paying customers contribute to the reasons why businesses often face financial shortages. While you can always turn to the law, hiring a law firm to represent your company means you’d have to pay for their retainer fees. The process could also be lengthy and tedious.

But with an invoice financing, you’d be taking out these risks. The lending company itself will do a background check on your customer’s credit background and history. They also take out insurance policies against non-payment to reduce the risk even more. Financial services companies are well-versed on these types of issues and they have their way of dealing with these types of scenarios.

4. High Chances of Approval

Traditional loans from banks will typically require their clients to present collateral or to have a good credit history to increase their chances of approval. Factoring companies, on the other hand, don’t consider collateral, credit standing, or credit history as major factors for approval. They would, however, look at the creditworthiness of their clients’ customers. This allows them to have a clearer picture of how much and what kind of risk they’re facing.

So, even if your credit score is low, you’ll still be eligible for an invoice financing and still have a high chance for approval.

5. Improved Customer Relationships

Chasing a debtor is one of the most difficult parts of being a business owner. It’s frustrating and tiring for them. You’d have to ask your customers to pay you face to face which can ultimately destroy the relationship you’ve built with your customers.

But if you hand this responsibility over to an invoice factoring company, they will be the ones to do the job for you. In this way, you get to preserve the relationship you have built with your customers and maybe even create lasting ones, as well.

Will Your Business Benefit From Invoice Financing?

Although applying for an invoice financing is easy, it isn’t an assurance that it will help your small business during the hard times. Businesses that are struggling to keep up with their monthly expenses shouldn’t go for this type of financing as a long-term solution as it might add to their problems rather than solve it.

However, if your business needs large financing to help with the cash flow, then this might be a feasible option for you. It’s also a great option for companies who don’t have enough credit score to qualify for a traditional bank loan. Moreover, businesses that need fast cash might also find invoice financing a good financing back-up.

Learn More About Invoice Financing for Small Businesses

Given the simplicity of invoice financing, it’s no wonder why it’s one of the most sought off financing options for small business owners. With this type of loan, you won’t have to wait for weeks to get the money. If you need more information about invoice financing, the experts can provide you with the details. You can trust our team to lead you every step of the way.

