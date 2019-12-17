Expanding Your Home-Based Accounting Practice

The challenges of running a home-based accounting practice are many. Expanding your practice is perhaps the most pressing difficulty. If you do not grow, you cannot thrive; and if you do not thrive, it is only a matter of time before you will be forced to close up shop.

Here are a few pointers on how you can expand your home-based accounting practice:

1. Automate

Accountancy software is growing in sophistication. Much of the mundane tasks that accountants used to have to do manually can now be done automatically with the right accounting software. One of the great advantages of running your own practice is that you get to choose the software that is best suited to the way that you work. The best way to automate is to compare the functionality and time-saving features of different software packages on the market.

2. Merge with or Acquire an Existing Home-Based Practice

Getting more clients is the key to expanding your practice. One of the easiest ways to increase your clientele is to acquire or merge with an existing practice. You should look for accounting practices for sale and evaluate each one carefully. You need not think the worst of an accounting practice that is being sold. The seller may be getting out of the business because of an illness or a family commitment or a range of other reasons. You may be able to purchase such a practice at a cut-rate price.

3. Personalized Service

You need to establish a close relationship with your clients. Doing so will help you gain deep insight into their financial and professional needs. The more attentive you are to the needs of customers, the more likely you are to generate ideas that will help you better serve all your clients. Your home provides a warm and intimate space in which to do business. Make the most of this environment to get on friendly terms with your clients. You should schedule regular meetings and invite them to social events that you host. You should also engage with them on social media, providing updates on changes in legislation that will affect them.

4. Make Your Brand Special

To the outside observer, all accounting services are the same. They view them as places to go to for the management of money. Increasingly, such services are offered online—at much cheaper rates. You must make a point of standing out from the competition. You will need to cultivate a brand identity that will make potential clients see the distinct value of the services you provide.

5. Bring in New Talent

There will come a point at which you will need to bring in new talent. Some of your first hires may be administrative, marketing, or IT specialists. Finding people with skills that complement yours is essential to expanding your home-based accounting practice.

There is also the possibility of forming alliances with other accounting and financial management firms. Alliances are less formal and binding than acquisitions and mergers. They usually involve sharing resources, networks, and personnel. Forming the right alliance can help you extend your knowledge base. It can help you resolve complex problems for high-value clients. Once you have proven your ability to come through for the latter, they are likely to recommend you to friends and associates.

