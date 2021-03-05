There are many careers that you can do virtually at the moment. Considering the current times, as the world faces a pandemic, the importance of having jobs that you can do virtually has significantly increased. One of the jobs that you can do is to become a virtual assistant. These roles essentially entail completing a set of admin tasks for a company or a particular client remotely.

Sometimes, business owners will have so much on their plate, that they will want to allocate tasks to other people, and for some jobs, the individual does not need to be present. This is when they hire a virtual assistant to support them.

If you are thinking of becoming a virtual assistant, it is vital that you are aware of what this entails before you make the decision to go ahead. In this article, we will tell you what you should know about becoming a virtual assistant, to help you decide whether this is the job for you.

What is Involved?

Being a virtual assistant involves a variety of tasks. This will very much depend on the client or company you are working for, as they will be the ones telling you what they require from you specifically. Your responsibilities as a virtual assistant can range from answering phone calls and responding to emails to being responsible for the manager’s schedule as well as marketing strategies and creating presentations. If you have a particular skill, expertise, or qualification, the employer may request that you support them with this specifically.

Do I Need Qualifications?

Most virtual assistants can successfully perform this role without the need for additional qualifications. However, employers may want to hire someone with previous experience in administrative work, to evidence that you are able to do the job. Many jobs out there involve some sort of admin work and you will be able to transfer these skills to the role of a virtual assistant. It is important to note that there has been a significant increase in demand for virtual assistants, due to many business owners managing their companies remotely. For this reason, you may need to up your curriculum and offer a variety of skills that can be useful to the client, including the use of social media, writing blogs, and marketing strategies awareness. These additional abilities may make the difference between you being hired straight away or waiting a long time to find someone willing to give you a chance.

What Do I Need To Get Set Up?

You do not require much to become a virtual assistant. Considering this job is done remotely, you will need to ensure that you have the appropriate space and equipment to perform this role to high standards. It may be a good idea to have an office space in your home, with a laptop and a work phone, access to the internet, and no room for distractions. This should not be expensive, and most things you are likely to have in your home already.

How to Become a Virtual Assistant

Becoming a virtual assistant is not difficult and most people can do it as long as you are able to use a computer properly and follow instructions. You also need to be incredibly reliable as others will be depending on you and your ability to do a job correctly. It is recommended you read a VA career guide to learn more about what this role consists of and whether you will be suitable for the role. Although it sounds like an easy job to perform, there can be much pressure associated with this and you will need to be resilient. Below are some of the steps to becoming a freelance virtual assistant:

Sort Your Skills

As we discussed above, your skills will be what attracts clients and the reason they will hire you. It is vital that you are aware of what you offer, and what distinguishes you from the rest of your competition. What makes you different? What can you offer to the company? These are some of the questions to answer before approaching clients.

Decide on How Much to Charge

As a freelance virtual assistant, it will be completely up to you to decide how much you will charge for your work. Be mindful that you should take into consideration what the range is in the market for freelance writers and try to stick to similar rates. This will also greatly depend on your experience.

Look for Work

When it is time to find work, you can start by asking friends and family if they need a virtual assistant or if they know anyone who does. This is an easy way to get work, particularly if you are only getting started. Alternatively, you can look for work on freelancer websites, and apply for suitable jobs.

Being a virtual assistant has many benefits and most of us can do this job. This page should provide you with a deeper insight into what you need to know about becoming a virtual assistant and you may now be able to consider if this is a role that you are interested in.

