What do you need to start a computer repair business from home?

With remote working set to be the future of office work, our reliance on computers is ever-increasing. Of course, this means there are more computers that will need repairing. Whilst building and repairing PCs may be your hobby, now could be the perfect time to start a computer repair business from home. But what do you need to get started to ensure your start-up is a success?

Expertise

Before starting your business, you’ll need to think about the type of computer repairs you’ll do. Will you be repairing screens, hardware, and software? Will you specialise in certain makes and models? Or will you be a jack of all computer repair shop? Once you’ve decided what you’ll offer you can start to build up your knowledge and ensure you’re a true expert in the field.

And where possible gain as much real-life experience as possible, whether that’s buying old mother boards, or tinkering with old modems.

The right equipment

Computer repair businesses can be quite hands-on, and you’ll need the correct tools to do the job. To start with you’ll need a set of screwdrivers with a variety of heads, as well as cables, screws, hard drives, and processors.

You should also store your equipment correctly. Many computer parts are small and can be easily damaged, so to cut down on unnecessary expenditure because of you’ve lost or damaged a part, it’s important you take the time to think about where and how you’ll store your tools and equipment.

Dedicated workspace

Repairing computers requires peace, quiet, and concentration, so setting up a shop on your kitchen table won’t be sustainable in the long run. You’ll need to think about setting up a dedicated workspace that you can close the door on when you’ve finished work. And with home offices increasing a property’s value by around 8% to 10% it could be a lucrative mood in the long-term too.

Business basics

You might have a passion for fixing computers, but you’ll also need a head for business– and ensure your business is legal. If you’ll be operating as a sole trader, you’ll need to register with HMRC for self-assessment, and if you’re registering as a limited company, you’ll need to get in touch with Companies House.

You’ll also have to keep track of all your spending to make sure your accounts are correct. Having a dedicated bank account will ensure your personal and business money doesn’t become entangled. And if you plan on having clients coming to your property for repairs, you’ll need to make sure you have adequate insurance.

Clients

Once you’ve figured out the type of repairs you’ll carry out, you’ve got your workspace sported, and you’ve made your business legal, you can’t start thinking about clients. Advertise your services on social media, as well as leaflet drop in your local area.

