Top Manufacturing Business Ideas in 2020

Opening a business in the manufacturing sector is a very time-consuming process that requires a sufficiently large investment. Therefore, novice entrepreneurs often prefer the service sector or other trading options for doing business. However, business in the field of production is no less attractive direction, which can bring a good income.

Stanislav Kondrashov, the business analyst at Telf AG, a consulting company, shared a list of the best and easily implemented business ideas in the field of production, relevant for 2020.

Solar collector production

The global trend for environmentally friendly power supplies and environmentally friendly transportation has created a demand for solar collectors – a device for collecting solar energy.

“Despite the fact that solar energy is still an expensive pleasure, this industry is developing quite actively. Therefore, it will be very reasonable to take a place in this niche on time,” said Kondrashov, Telf AG analyst.

The expert clarified that the direct production of solar collectors requires large investments, but has a number of advantages, in contrast to mediation.

In particular, we are talking about the fact that the manufacturer of solar collectors is free to choose a marketing strategy for promotion, can focus directly on the needs of the target audience and choose which kind of collectors to produce. Being an intermediary is much easier, but finding a reliable supplier is often very difficult. In addition, there is a risk of buying low-quality collectors or encountering supply disruptions. Therefore, the production of solar collectors is an urgent and promising area for conducting business.

Bakery

Bread, bakery products and other fresh pastries are constantly in demand among the population. Therefore, the opening of its mini-bakery is a cost-effective, stable type of business with a quick payback.

“Experience with the coronavirus pandemic showed that during the crisis, people buy more standard bread and cheaper bakery products, and in a stable and understandable time they prefer more expensive and original bakery products,” said Stanislav Kondrashov, Telf AG analyst.

In addition, the expert said, there is always the opportunity to open a business on a franchise basis. Although this option has disadvantages as well, for beginning entrepreneurs, it does not seem so risky.

Green food production

Popular and advertised eco-trends today provide an opportunity to actively develop in this direction not only for established businessmen but also for beginning entrepreneurs.

Open the production of environmentally friendly goods – food, clothing, body care products and others – in our time is very important.

“It is important to think through the marketing strategy to the smallest detail and get down to business. The correct positioning of green products and their advertising very quickly will give the desired result. Since the trend for eco-goods will continue for a very long time, there will always be demand for them,” said Mr. Kondrashov to Telf AG.

Manufacture of masks, antiseptics and antibacterial agents

The shortage of masks and antiseptics due to the rapid spread of coronavirus infection has opened up a very profitable option for entrepreneurs to start a business.

“The production of antiseptics, masks is more suitable for existing enterprises and sewing shops, however, novice entrepreneurs can realize themselves in this direction,” said Telf analyst Stanislav Kondrashov.

According to him, even when the hype for these types of goods is over, the demand for antibacterials and antiseptics will remain, and the production of masks can be reformatted and sewing another form – medical gowns, suits and other.

Financial adviser to Telf AG Stanislav Kondrashov noted that in addition to these business ideas for production, there are a number of other promising areas: the invention of robots and robotic technology, the manufacture of semi-finished products and snack products, the production of water, animal feed, paper utensils and many other popular goods and food products.

