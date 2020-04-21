Top 7 Tips When Starting a Popcorn Business at Home

Photo by The CEO Kid on Unsplash

Did you know Americans consume 15 billion quarts of popcorn every year? It’s true!

Not only that, but 70% of this is consumed in the home, rather than at places like movie theaters and sporting events. This is one of the many reasons why starting a popcorn business is a great idea!

Are you wondering how to start a popcorn business from home? We’ve got you covered! From popcorn package ideas to popcorn marketing ideas and more, you’ll find all of the most important tips here.

Starting a Popcorn Business? 7 Keys to Success

While you may think it’s pretty simple to sell popcorn from your home, you need a popcorn business plan just as you do for any other type of business. Take a look at these seven keys to success.

1. Choose Your Name and Branding

This first step is often a lot of fun. This is where you get to tap into your creative juices and come up with a fun name for your business. Brainstorm some fun names, and, when you find a few you love, start doing some research to make sure they’re available.

This will involve checking state websites, finding a domain name that matches, and confirming it’s available on major social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, etc.). Once you’ve made your decision, register the name on all necessary outlets as soon as possible.

2. Create Your Product Line-up

Next, you’ll want to decide exactly what type of product you’ll sell. Will it be unpopped kernels that customers can make at home, or pre-popped, packaged popcorn?

Will your products be sweet, savory, or both? Will you sell popcorn accessories as well? These are just a few of the questions you’ll need to ask yourself.

Write everything down and make sure you have a solid plan before moving on to any other steps. Make sure you do your research and confirm that there’s a demand for the products you want to sell. Never try to create a market. Instead, look for a need and create a product to meet it.

3. Decide on Your Sales Method

Once you’ve decided on your products and validated that there’s a need, figure out how you want to distribute it. There are a lot of options! This includes:

Wholesale

Storefront

Carts

Online

Selling wholesale means that you sell your product to other distributors. This is sometimes easiest because you don’t have to worry about marketing or dealing with the end customer. However, it can be difficult to find distributors to purchase your product.

Storefronts are another option, although, considering all the changes that have happened as a result of COVID-19, this option is not as appealing as it once was. The same goes for carts, which would give you the option to sell your product as farmer’s markets, carnivals, fairgrounds, sporting events, and more.

Right now, your best bet is to focus on an online business that ships products out to customers.

4. Arrange for Funding

Now that you’ve got the basics figured out, you’ll need to make sure you have enough money to get your business started. You’ll need to pay for equipment, supplies, licensing, insurance, marketing, shipping, payroll (if you’re going to hire help), and taxes.

You may decide to use your savings, ask for a loan from a friend or family member, or take out a personal or business loan. Make sure you leave yourself enough wiggle room to deal with a possible slow start and other unplanned events.

Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash

5. Get All Your Licensing in Order

Food businesses often need special licensing. Make sure you check with your state and local government regarding the requirements and have everything in place before you officially launch your business.

6. Design Your Packaging

When it comes to gourmet foods, the packaging is critical. Don’t underestimate this step! In fact, we recommend spending the money on professional packaging design services.

This one small thing could make or break your business and there are a lot of decisions to make. You’ll need to decide if you’ll sell your product in a bag, box, or tin.

What will your label look like? What sizes will you offer? Will you package your products in gift baskets?

These are just a few of the questions a packaging specialist will help you with.

7. Finalize Your Marketing Plan

The last tip to help ensure that your popcorn business thrives is to make sure you have a solid marketing plan. This may include creating a top-of-the-line, SEO optimized website, investing in pay-per-click advertising, and buying social media ad space.

Other options to explore include:

Billboards

Banners

Coupons

Signs

Flyers

Business cards

TV or radio commercials

Sponsorships

The right marketing methods for your business will depend in large part on the distribution method you’ve chosen. If you’re not sure how to make the best decisions, then this is another time when it pays to consult with a professional instead of trying to make a “best guess” on your own.

Start Your Popcorn Business from Home Today!

There you have it! Everything you need to know to ensure your popcorn business is a success. With the entire country spending time at home, this is a great time to start a mail-order business that focuses on comfort food.

Want more tips about how to start a successful home business? Keep browsing through more of our blog posts!

Jenny Fulbright Jenny Fulbright is a writer for PowerHomeBiz.com.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...