Tools & Equipment You Need To Start a Yardwork Business

Even if you own a beautiful backyard and a glooming garden & lawn area to delight your house front, you must have realized by now that not all equipment and tools are ever enough to get all the yard work job done. Maintenance of this part of the house is also a must as the lawn and yard area carry a potential value in influencing the overall curb value.

And then there are several such factors supporting and correlating to the above facts that make this lawn care and yardwork service sector so lucrative and a $2Tn plus cap-size industry in today’s date.

A realization of the real market potential, besides your love for lawn care, is just icing to the cake when it comes to starting a lawn care business. To start up an actual one, you will need proper planning, workforce, and a handsome set of tools and equipment to get the job done. While the business may demand an investment as low as $40,000, one needs to understand the value of this investment by putting it in the right selection while considering the business needs and demands.

This flexible yet stable industry has a huge market that offers a variety of equipment that vary in terms of technology, utility, shape, and longevity and are available in a wide range of fluctuating prices. With some research and planning, it is easy to match it up with your startup demands and plan accordingly. So no matter if you are going for a small scale yardwork startup business, or planning to go full-on for commercial services, here is a list of must-have tools and equipment that you will need to start a successful yardwork business.

A Durable Commercial Lawn Mower

A lawnmower is the foundation equipment of any yardwork business and is one of the must-have equipment on this list. But then there are so many versions of this machinery available in the market such as garden tractors, front mowers, riders, and even the robotic lawnmowers that choosing one as the right investment for your business can be daunting.

However, if you are considering a small scale startup, small mowers such as push mowers are a significant investment and work great for individuals looking to handle the lawn care business part-time. But that’s not going to work for the commercial-class large-sized lawns unless you invest in high-end commercial lawnmowers in this deal. Besides do consider the maintenance factor of the machinery as well as other specifications. For example, if you are planning to go for fuel-powered mowers, make sure you also add fuel tanks in your list of equipment purchases to meet the needs.

Do take care of the overall usage, add-on features, and ergonomics of the mowers as it will add up to the overall efficiency of the work, making it less time consuming and would be better for your business in terms of service-quality thus giving you a happy customer in return.

Edger & Trimmers for Overall Lawn Care

While the majority of your lawn care jobs may require your mower, but it is simply not enough to handle all the tasks. You will have to deal with common shrubs, inaccessible mower corners, and even the unwanted tall grass before you can also mow the space. This mainly needs equipment such as trimmers and edgers to handle such situations when handling the yardwork job. The right set of trimmers can handle a variety of grass existing and lawn caring tasks and can help make things more comfortable at the same time. Besides the powered tools such as the battery-powered ones make the operation and utility quite handy, helping in getting the job of hours done in minutes.

Your professional quality of service will depend on the variety of tools you use to get the job done at the earliest, and this would require you to own proper trimmers such as grass trimmers, hedge trimmers and edger.

Leaf Blowers & Lawn Bags for Effective Lawn Cleaning

Leaf blowers, just like mowers and any other equipment in the list above, comes with a considerable variation and there are a plethora of options available in the market to choose from.

While the new battery-powered versions work exceptional in delivering high-end services, the conventional gas leaf blowers also work great when it comes to providing perfect cleaning with superior power and portability as the superior built-up design and motor machinery are quite useful in serving its purpose.

Leaf blowers take the pain of brooming and cleaning the dried grass and leave away as it goes easy on your body while saving a lot of time and efforts, thus adding more to the overall productivity.

The Right Pair of Truck & Trailer

One of the primary necessities of any yard work and lawn care business is the transportation of the services to the required location, and this requires you to own a good pair of trucks and trailers to make that happen. The car so in use must be sturdy enough to carry with itself a load of a fully-loaded trailer. Various machinery such as the mower can be substantial. It may acquire plenty of space within the trailer area, so choose a trailer that’s large enough to adequately accommodate your required tools such as mower, trimmer, leaf blower, besides the other manual tools like a rake, spade, shovel, etc. intact within the space.

While getting a truck is one of the most significant investments to make, a well commercial-sized trailer with proper ramp gates and side rails would cost you around $1500 depending on the size.

List of Safety Equipment

When working with power tools and at places such as the backyard or garden area, safety becomes a primary concern, whether if it is you or your employees. Apart from adhering to the rules and regulations of OSHA, you will need a proper set of safety equipment to ensure safety from unwanted incidents and happenings. So from protecting your ears from the loud mower and gas leaf blower noise to saving your hands against scratches and insect bites, here are a few safety equipment that you can consider adding in your list of tools and equipment-

Protective Head Gear such as Helmet or at least a Hard Hat

Pair of Protective Shoes & Sturdy Gloves

Glasses/Goggles

Ear Plugs

Other Essential Tools

When it comes to lawn and yard maintenance, you cannot escape the basic gardening and landscaping tools. While there are several options available, the various conventional manual tools such as a spade, shovel, rake, are yet to find a proper replacement and are another piece of must-have tools for your lawn care business. An essential list of various such miscellaneous tools can include-

Spade

Shovel

Hoses

Pruners

Commercial Tools & Blade Sharpeners

Spreaders & Sprayers

Marking Tools

Sledge Hammer

Basic Carpentry Tools

With almost up to 15% of annual earnings going to the equipment and tool purchase and maintenance, the choice to purchase any of the above mentioned must-have tools and equipment is one of the primary deciding factors in deciding your profit margins in this business. However, keep one thing in mind – instead of going for cheap equipment, do some research, consult a few experienced ones and then place your money on the table. You will have to act smart if you want to keep the expense share minimum.

