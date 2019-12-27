Tips for Marketing Your Catering Business

Photo by Asiya Kiev on Unsplash

Building a catering business from the ground up can be a challenge if you’re not dedicated and patient. Getting people to notice your business and hire you for your services greatly depends on how to best reach out to your target audience and grab their attention. One of the things you must keep in mind when it comes to catering is that there may be many similar businesses in your area, but that you shouldn’t let that discourage you. You just have to find ways to make your business stand out from all the rest and to learn how to use marketing to your best advantage.

Build Solid References

If someone is looking for Los Angeles wedding catering services, they’re likely going to ask around to see if their friends or family members know of any they can recommend. Building solid recommendations is one of the best and easiest ways you can start marketing your business. Consider offering your friends heavily discounted services if they’ll help spread the word about your business. If you’re brand new, you’ll need to enlist the help of anyone you know and offering cheap services is a good way to do just that.

Utilize Social Media and Create a Website

Social media is one of the most inexpensive ways you can market your business. It can also be very time efficient as well because you don’t have to spend a ton of time managing it at first. Many social media platforms have a way for you to pay a certain price so they can advertise your business to your specific audience, which can help your exposure quite a bit. You should also have a professional and well-organized website. This website should be easy to navigate, have pictures and videos, and clearly explain what types of services you offer and how to get in contact with you.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Your website should utilize Search Engine Optimization, or SEO to land a good spot on Google’s search results. SEO is very important for any growing business because it offers a way for you to increase organic traffic that comes from search results. SEO is also a good way to make your customers have a better experience by having relevant and high-quality content for them to read while browsing your website. Using SEO can help you land a better rank on Google which can, in turn, build your brand credibility.

Create a Video for your Catering Service

Videos have become a useful tool for promoting services. Videos should be high quality, interesting, and should clearly get the point across about what you have to offer them. The introduction of the video should stand out because you want your customers to keep watching. Tell a story with your promotional video, making sure to have an introduction, body, and conclusion. Come up with a title that will make people want to watch it, and try to mix things up to avoid being boring.

Network

Networking is a great way to spread the word about your business while allowing you to become more involved in your community. It’s also a way that allows you to connect with other small business owners, which can help you share ideas and gain positive mentors along the way. Your networking attempts should always be thoroughly planned out, or you may end up wasting your time.

Starting a brand new business can be tricky and time-consuming. Marketing is one of the only ways to let potential customers know about who you are, what your business is, and what you have to offer them. Marketing is also a way to make your business stand out from all of your competitors. The good thing about marketing is that there are so many methods you can use, which allows you to find what works best for your catering company.

