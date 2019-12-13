Start-up Costs and Marketing a Nightclub Business

How to Start a Nightclub Business | 1 | 2 | 3 | Next

Start-up Costs of a Nightclub Business

A nightclub is a pricey undertaking with a high failure rate. You have to pay the lease, the DJs, security, door people, promoters, waiters, bartenders, and yes, even attraction magnets such as celebrities and hot chicks. Even paying for alcohol license is not cheap: getting an alcohol license for a nightclub operating in Washington DC alone may cost you anywhere from $1,500 to $4,500 depending on capacity, while a permit costs around $3,000 annually. This is definitely not a business that you can start on a shoestring budget of $5,000 or less.

How much does it cost to start a nightclub business? There are no hard and fast rules in setting the price tag of a nightclub business. Your start-up’s costs will be influenced by the following factors:

Size (seating capacity, dance floor area, etc.)

Location

Target market (targeting the college students will be cheaper than targeting celebrities and socialites)

Type and features

Concept and design of the establishment.

Given the factors above, the price tag can be anywhere from $25,000 if you’re buying a club to as much as several million dollars!

Below is an estimate of a potential range of start-up cost you might possibly incur for your nightclub business based on our interviews with nightclub owners. The actual cost may be lower or higher than these numbers (in many cases, higher than the estimates below), depending on the elements and features of your club. Note that these numbers assume you will not incur the cost of constructing the nightclub building structure:

Sample Start-Up Cost of a Nightclub Business

Type of Expense Low-End Estimate High-End Estimate

Rent (security deposit & first month) $3,000 $12,000

Leasehold improvements (heating/air conditioning, electrical, plumbing, painting, carpentry, kitchen upgrade, restroom upgrade, flooring, smoke detectors) $25,000 $150,000

Interior Design and Refurbishing (including tables, chairs) $15,000 $45,000

Equipment/Fixtures (audio/lighting lease payment, DJ sound system, bar equipment, lasers, smoke machines, stage sets, mirror objects, other equipment) $35,000 $125,000

Kitchen Equipment (draft dispenser, microbrew equipment, commercial kitchen, hand sinks, concession equipment, etc.) $10,000 $40,000

Cash Reserves $50,000 $150,000

Signage (exterior, exit signs, etc.) $5,000 $15,000

Legal Fees, Licenses and Permits $18,000 $40,000

Point of Sales systems (including merchant accounts, credit card terminals, etc.) $10,000 $35,000

Fire Fighting Enterprises (fire sprinkler systems, fire alarm, fire extinguishers, etc. $15,000 $30,000

Beginning Inventory (bar supplies, food) $15,000 $40,000

Opening Salaries Deposits $15,000 $50,000

Insurance $500 $4,000

Grand Opening Marketing $1,000 $25,000

Other Expenses Add 10% of total Add 10% of total

TOTAL START-UP EXPENSE $239,250 $837,100

The key is to research carefully the cost of the nightclub of your dreams. You may get to own a nightclub at far less than the low-end estimate, particularly if you are buying one from entrepreneurs in a hurry to sell off their club. Or you may start a nightclub from scratch and find that the required investment is so much higher than our high-end estimate.

Where will your revenue come from? There are three main sources of revenue for a nightclub business:

Admission sales

Food sales

Beverage sales

To more accurately predict your daily revenue, you need to know the following metrics: average drinks per person, average food sales per guest, average beverage sales per guest, average rotation of seating space, among other metrics.

Marketing Your Nightclub

Marketing is the lifeblood of a nightclub business. If you expect 5,000 customers at your door in one night, you need to find ways to promote your business, increase the level of awareness about your nightspot, and reach new customers while keeping the regulars. Maintaining your reputation is critical to the success of your business — one lame party can drain the reputation of your business overnight.

Some of the most common marketing strategies employed by other nightclub owners include:

Advertising and promotions.

Nightclubs owners commonly use advertising to promote their business. Radio advertising has proven to be a potent tool for bringing customers to nightclubs, as well as local newspaper advertising. If college students form a big part of your market, advertise in school publications (if allowed) or sponsor school radio programs.

Brand awareness can also be enhanced with promotional materials (e.g. flyers and brochures) that can be distributed to patrons, radio listeners, among others.

Grand opening.

Many new nightclub owners invest a significant portion of their marketing budgets in making a big splash for the opening event. The public relations activity as well as advertising work towards creating excitement about the new nightspot. Some owners even sponsor contests giving away VIP passes in radio stations in order to create awareness about the nightclub.

Events marketing.

Club events organized by themes have become essential marketing tools for nightclub facilities. Events typically bring up the entertainment factor in the club a notch, more so if the event features celebrities. Imagine the publicity your club will generate if you are able to bring in Paris Hilton to DJ in the club or any of the hip-hop royalties to attend your event! Your club can host large-scale, indoor/outdoor events, frequent concert style shows, product release parties, etc.

B2B Marketing.

If you are targeting travelers and businessmen visiting the area, you need to have a presence where they go and stay. Travelers are often on the lookout for places to hang out at night to relax, unwind, and check out the hottest spots in the area. Reach marketing partnership deals with hotels in order that you may place your brochures in their lobbies, or better yet, guest rooms. Buy some ad space in airports.

Word of mouth.

The hip factor, quality of service and the overall reputation of a nightclub can fuel positive word of mouth. Coupled with other marketing efforts, word of mouth is an essential crowd drawer in the nightclub business. For example, people are more willing to check out a club highly recommended by their friends, peers, or relatives, more so if word spreads around that the club is where the hottest celebrities hang out at night.

Web site.

A website is becoming to be an integral element in nightclub marketing. Websites can be an effective tool for raising awareness and catching attention. Make sure your site is listed in regional directories.

Club Promoters

Many nightclubs hire club promoters to market their nightclubs. Club promoters employ a variety of techniques to get the word out about the club. More than anything, club promoters know people who matter — e.g. people in the business, celebrities, night denizens, and a lot of people already in the scene. They usually have a large following who would willingly attend parties they organize. These are usually hip and cool people themselves, and live the luxe lifestyle. They are not cheap, but the right club promoters can help pack your venue every night.

Previous | 1 | 2 | 3 | Next

For more information on the nightclub business, read the following books:

Originally published on January 1, 2014. Updated on December 13, 2019



Reader Interactions