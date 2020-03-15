Start a Business in the Hot Healthcare Sector

Photo by rawpixel on Unsplash

Are you someone who is looking forward to starting off a new business of your own? If answered yes, health care is certainly the hot spot. As per estimates from Deloitte, by the year 2050, there will be more than 2 billion people over the whole world, who will cross the age of 60. As people now live longer than before, careers in the healthcare industry are certainly poised to grow. In fact, according to what the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts, one-third of job growth will be fueled by the healthcare industry through 2022.

Are you an aspiring entrepreneur who is looking forward to creating a niche in the healthcare industry? If answered yes, there are opportunities galore. Here are a few business ideas that should get you started in 2018.

Health fairs

With the introduction of more and more devices in the field of medical technology and health apps, innovators and vendors will wish to get face time with medical personnel, doctors, and other administrators. If you have a team that could plan on setting up a fair, you can do this by partnering in with a university and such other like-minded organizations throughout the country.

Nutritionist/dietitian practice

Do you have a passion for cooking and informing people about the foods that they should eat? Are you a nutritionist? Do you want to tell people some vital essentials on whey protein and how it could be added to someone’s diet? You can then become a dietitian or a nutritionist if you have the required bachelor’s degree and internship in the job training. You could start off your own practice either at a school, work or hospital.

Personal training practice

Do you have a high-energy, athletic background and you love to work either one-on-one or along with a class? If answered yes, you can get certified to work as a trainer, hotel or gym, workplace or private clients at their homes. On the other hand, you could start off with a business which recruits, refers to trainers and vets.

Fitness center

There are a plethora of opportunities in the fitness world and you can become a franchise or start off with a new place, depending on the location and the aspect of fitness in which you’re interested from weightlifting to cycling.

Massage therapy service

Just like becoming a personal trainer, you can also become a massage therapist who requires accreditation and training. Once you complete your education, you can work in several environments like you can set up your own office, work with another therapist, visit the office or home of a client, salons, fitness centers, hospitals or athletic teams. The perfect example is Armonia, a medical spa service that offers therapeutic massage therapy to help relax your body in a tranquil environment. We suggest that you focus on a specific location that has a lot of potential customers interested in your services. This will help with SEO and other lead generation efforts to attract customers to your therapy services.

Medical equipment sales

You can also start a business to rent or sell supplies to hospitals, labs, clinics, fitness centers, and doctor’s offices.

Therefore, if you’re someone who is planning to set a strong foot forward in the realm of business, you may take into account the above-mentioned business ideas which can help you flourish in 2020.

Originally published on May 16, 2018. Updated on March 15, 2020.

