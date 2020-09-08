Real Estate in the Pandemic: How Top Agents are Adapting to Covid-19

We live in a “new normal” world, where Covid-19 has changed how we do everything. With social distancing and remote work becoming the norm, real estate is adapting too. Top agents are heading into this new realm by finding proactive solutions to sell homes safely and efficiently. Being aware of the changes that agents are making can put you at ease to be well on your way to success in 2020 and beyond.

Safety first

Before anything else, agents are making the safety of their clients and potential buyers a top priority. For in-person showings, that means tours for only one person at a time, keeping a distance of six feet apart. It’s not uncommon to ask potential buyers to wash their hands or provide hand sanitizer at the door and to even take it a step up by giving masks to everyone involved. Real estate agents are sharing these safety precautions ahead of time, so there are no surprises, and to ensure top compliance.

Going virtual

One of the best examples of how top agents are adapting is a move towards more virtual home showings. Virtual showings can be scheduled like any other open house with a script and road map to follow to highlight the key features of a home. An agent will take into consideration when a home receives light and any other factors that will show its best side. An online listing is now more important than ever before, as some agents are preparing a virtual tour to be visible on a web page for a home’s listing so interested parties can watch it on-demand.

Digital documentation

In the before Covid-19 times, a potential buyer might have asked for documentation about a home, like inspection reports, in-person. With virtual showings, documentation is going digital. Real estate agents are advising clients to organize evidence of warranties, damage reports, renovations, or anything else that potential buyers might ask for into files that can be shared digitally as needed.

Buyer appointments

Following the side of caution, the number of potential buyers who are invited inside homes that are for sale is limited, and this has led to scheduling buyer appointments. With these “showings” the potential buyer does not enter a home but instead is given a tour of the outside and the surrounding neighborhood by an agent. The location of the home and its exterior can communicate a lot about whether a particular home is the right fit and this kind of outdoor showing can even eliminate people who aren’t serious contenders.

Insights from top agents across the United States show how the industry is continually adapting to address the unexpected safety precautions and restrictions that Covid-19 presents. By being aware of the changes, and putting new practices in place as needed, you’ll be on your way to keeping everyone safe and selling homes successfully.

