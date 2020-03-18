It goes without saying that a car is counted amongst the most basic necessities in the present-day world. And since every business idea that went big was based on demand and necessity, in this article we will acquaint you with some such potentially profitable online business ideas surrounding the car industry.

It’s worth noting that governments of different countries are investing actively into their local car markets. So it’s all the more reason for you to explore such business ideas and use them as wings to accomplish your entrepreneurial dreams!

Let’s begin.

Online car rental business

Online car rental businesses are comparatively newer than other business models surrounding cars. This type of business doesn’t have extensive competition and can work as an ideal profit-making opportunity for entrepreneurs. As you might have guessed, a car rental business involves the customer renting a car from the rental website. Payments are accepted online and the customer picks up the car from a location near to him/her.

Cab booking portal

Another extremely profitable online business based on cars is a cab booking online service. It has been already successfully implemented by well-known companies like Uber and others, in different parts of the world. Here’s how Uber became the most valuable startup in the world. The primary idea behind starting such online cab booking portal is to give users an easy medium to order cabs, by pressing a few buttons through their computer or mobile phone. It involves the end-user booking a cab on the portal and then a cab driver getting notified to pick him/her up from his/her current location.

Online car marketplace

Millions of automobiles get sold in different parts of the world each year, and the number of such vehicles is increasing year after year. The constantly rising demand for cars, as well as a central platform where people can buy and sell vehicles, makes an online car marketplace a very viable business idea for anyone interested in starting one. An online car marketplace brings together sellers and buyers on one single platform, wherein the entire transaction can be completed on the website itself.

Car classified website

An online car classified business can prove to be an excellent opportunity for any entrepreneur wanting to profit from an industry that generates hundreds of millions of dollars each year. In case of such a business, car owners can get their vehicles listed with the classified website and reach out to a big pool of potential buyers. The buyer can easily reach out independently to the car owner, and complete the transaction on his/her own.

Peer-to-Peer Car Sharing

An online peer-to-peer car-sharing service involves car owners listing their vehicles on a car-sharing website, and then people interested in renting those cars connecting with them in a seamless manner. Companies like RelayRides and Getaround are already running such service quite successfully, but there’s always room for more providers as demand is way bigger than supply. Based on the different terms and conditions laid out by the business owner, people renting out cars can do so for specific time durations like a day, week, month or even more.

