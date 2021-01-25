how to succeed as an artist

Photo by OVAN from Pexels

Artists are often told that they have to grab every opportunity that comes their way. You might be feeling as if your art isn’t worth it, but you don’t know who could be coming to your next gallery, or if your next YouTube video is going to be a hit. When it comes to art, everything is possible. Getting into creative art means that you have to be strong enough to pass the test of time because trust me, the world is going to fight against you. However, if you sink your feet deep and grab onto whatever notion of hope you have, you can do wonders. In this article, I am going to highlight four things every creative artist must know and understand if he wants to make his art his living.

Give Up on Comparisons

The very first thing that you have to do if you are into creative arts is to make sure that you don’t listen to people who are always belittling you and comparing you to other artists. If you need to know one thing about comparisons, it’s the fact that you are naturally going to be good at some things compared to other people and bad at others. So, there is no need to dwell on either of these things as it isn’t going to help you do anything. The only thing you can do is to take inspiration from other people and learn from them so that you also get good at things you feel you need to improve.

Stop Making Excuses

Another important thing that you need to do as an aspiring artist is to give up the habit of making excuses. If you want to be successful in the field, you have to go the extra mile to ensure that all the years of hard work pay off. I know there might be days when you feel like staying in the home instead of going to the studio or turning up for work, but you have to own the direction you are going in. If you feel like taking a break from work just for a little while, you can do so. But make sure that your heart and mind are in the right direction.

Take Your Art to the Next Level

A very important thing to do when you are in a creative field is to have the will to improve yourself. Successful artists know this, which is why they transform their art year after year. With all the help you can get from the latest tools when it comes to professions such as video editing and photography, you have to make use of every single thing to stand out from the rest of your crowd. Always be on your feet to learn and improve. A lot of movies portray the image of an artist who doesn’t care about the world and is scattered. However, you have to understand that being organized is very important for your own sake. You and your art are connected in a very magical bond and if one thing suffers, the other is going to face its consequences.

Failure is a Chance to Learn

You might have heard along the way that failure is not an option. But what if I told you that the truth is pretty far from that. If you take a random artist from the world and listen to his story, I’m sure that his success story will have numerous hurdles and failures in its path. So, instead of feeling gutted and giving up on your dream if something doesn’t go your way, you need to take it as a precautionary warning and learn from it. The world isn’t just a bed of roses where everything is going to be exactly how you want it. Another mistake that a lot of artists do is to go for perfection. While being the best in the field is something every artist craves and wants, you have to understand that you are under no obligation to be perfect or the best. The good thing about art is that if you are doing something worth noting, there will be a lot of people in the world who can connect with it.

