Become Your Own Boss: How to Start Your Own Virtual Call Center

If you are a strong communicator looking for new opportunities to work from home, you may want to consider starting a virtual call center. Having a virtual call center at home means that you’re the boss and you have your success in your own hands. Of course, providing top-notch customer service should be your primary aim, and there are a few tactics you can employ to ensure you reach that goal. If you want to start a call center in your home, here’s a quick guide for how to get started.

Ensure you have dedicated space in your home.

Nothing is more frustrating than trying to help a customer virtually while there is a household ruckus in the background. If you want to make your call center the best it can be at home, make sure that you choose an area in your house that is not susceptible to noise or interruptions, such as a dedicated office. Limiting distractions will mean that you can provide a higher caliber of customer service and your customers will have a better interaction with you and your contact center.

Invest in the highest quality call center software.

Having the best quality virtual call center software is key in making your call center the best it can be. Invest in a solution that offers omnichannel communications, which means you can contact customers in a variety of communication channels. Being able to live chat, email, SMS message, and speak on the phone with a customer means that you will be meeting them where they are, and making sure they are comfortable with the customer service interaction. You can provide a wonderful customer experience by utilizing a call center software that connects inbound calls and live chats with customer information. A solution like this saves you time and saves your customer time, which will make everyone happy.

Dress the part, even if no one sees you.

It may seem silly, but even if no one sees you in your at-home contact center, you should still look the part. Business casual women outfits exude confidence and charisma, even if you’re the only one that sees them. Consider pairing a button-down shirt or shell top with a skirt and sandals for a work outfit that is summer appropriate and professional. Or, pair a sweater with neutral color dress pants in the colder months for work clothes that say, “I use best practices in all areas of my customer service contact center.”

You’d be surprised how much clothing affects our moods, so make sure you have a strong business casual look to elevate your productivity and bring out the best in you.

Market your business.

Providing excellent service is most of the battle, but you need to make sure that consumers know about your services. Market your business online by writing articles and blog posts, posting on social media, and cold emailing those who you think may benefit from your call center services. You should also have well-designed and clear business cards with your name, phone number, and services. You can distribute these if you are in a situation where you could pick up a new client.

Employ surveys to get valuable feedback.

If you have seen success in your virtual call center and want to keep that going, make sure you employ an after-service survey to your customer. This way, you can gauge their feelings about the interaction and the level of help they received. You may also want to use a call recorder so that you can playback your customer service interactions in order to learn from them for the future.

