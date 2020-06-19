How to Scale Up a Fermentation Process Business

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

For most industrial fermentation processes, pilot-scale production can be challenging. In fact, it’s a make or break process when it comes to introducing new products to the market. That’s why process managers are encouraged to collaborate with reputable fermentation process development companies. According to experts, this is the safest route to follow because it enables you to establish the aspects of production and process parameters to be considered for fermentation manufacturing.

Even more, scaling up fermentation represents the hardest huddle. According to experts, you require an intimate knowledge of biology and organism to carry out pilot fermentation. Still more, you need the right equipment. Plus, a deep understanding of both physical and chemical limits of scaling up any fermentation process is needed. It’s also important to select the best bioreactor for your process for successful product optimization, quality production, and fermentation processes.

Pilot Plant Production

You should pilot to help you translate your lab process into a full-scale production process. It’s important to note that building a pilot facility can be extremely expensive. That’s why you should be careful when undertaking this part of the production. In particular, you should stick to timelines and budgets. That’s why you should always outsource pilot manufacturing to a reputable fermentation process development company with the right facilities, equipment, and process control. However, this depends on your capacity and budget. If you have the money, you can go it alone. Whatever your choice, you must ensure that your pilot concept is viable, capable to take your business idea to another new level. With a pilot plant, you have a production facility that can offer your material for down streaming processing as well as assessing quality. Even more, the optimization process to scale is necessary. This can be achieved by tweaking those lessons you learn. Consequently, it will be easy and effective to translate the pilot plant into full-scale production. In a nutshell, a pilot plant is aimed at optimizing the product manufacturing process.

Pilot Plant Planning: Things to Consider

The first step towards building a successful pilot based plant is determining your explicit goals. Even more, you have to understand your production targets as well as downstream processing. Doing so allows you to assess the risks involved. This will then help you mitigate these risks.

With a successful pilot plant, it will be able to have a foreseeable, cost-effective, as well as a robust process. Thus, you can produce fermented products that meet high-quality specifications. Even more, the produces should meet explicit regulation requirements.

How to Scale Up Fermentation Process

You have seen rapid growth in your fermentation business. Congratulations. You have passed one of the toughest tests when it comes to running a business. Now its time to catapult your business to a fermentation manufacturing plant. However, scaling up a fermentation plant isn’t that easy. Plus, the competition out there is stiff and challenges are rife. But this doesn’t mean remaining at your bare minimum. Punch yourself into the ring and turn your fermentation processes business into a formidable force. The following strategies will take your business from a small scale into a large brand.

Understand Your Financial Position

Every business step requires finance to run. Scaling your fermentation process is no different. That’s why you need to get it right with your finances. You need a stable source of finance to succeed in scaling up your fermentation process business. Find a reputable financial partner to help you out.

Consider Investing in Production

The production system is one of the most important parts of a fermentation process company. That’s why you shouldn’t ignore it. A small mistake can cost you when scaling up your operations. From the customer side of view, it’s off-putting to fail meeting the market demand. Remember, scaling up operations can interfere with the production line. It’s therefore important to invest in technology that addresses bottlenecks to keep your customers happy. Purchase advanced equipment. With tech-based equipment, you have a solution that can alleviate any potential inefficiencies at the production line as you scale up your fermentation business. Consequently, you will be able to prevent a breakdown during the scaling up progression. Even more, ensure that you have a safe, burglar-proof space. It will prevent unforeseen damages such as fires, theft, etc.

Sales Forecast

Business success is hinged on return on investment. Of course, scaling up your plant is a bold step. However, you need to be realistic as far as sales are concerned. Thus, you should know how to hit return on investment. Remember, expansion costs will be huge and can really hit your cash flow. That’s why you should be realistic while making your sales forecast. You should take into consideration changes that impact the industry. Also, your decisions must be based on the state of the local economy.

Hire Employees Wisely

Having the right employees is important. Any scale-up process requires skilled people to oversee the process. For instance, if you want to scale up a fermentation process, you might have to hire automation engineers who will make the process automatic. However, scaling up a process isn’t about hiring more people. Of course, you might hire one or two persons to help you. However, technology can sort the rest of the operations.

Also, it depends on your objectives and budget. If they are on a higher-end, you can consider bringing in new, technical people. Remember, retaining employees coupled with investing in their skills can benefit your company immensely. Not only will it improve productivity but also optimize your scalability agenda. However, if you choose the recruitment route, choose people who can steer your company’s operations forward.

Collaborate With the Right Partners

Scaling up operations doesn’t mean ditching your present suppliers. Remember, it takes time to realize full scalability. The transition period can take months to realize full results. That’s why you need to get things right as far as the production line is concerned. In particular, maintaining this network means having a steady supply, which cuts down on the costs of looking for new suppliers. Do the same to clients. Don’t chase away your existing customers. You need them on this journey.

Simplicity is Key

Process plays a key role when it comes to realizing sustainable and foreseeable growth. Thus, center everything on your business’s processes. To achieve perfect scale up, you need repeatable, predictable processes as well as systems. However, if your process is complex, you will encounter problems scaling it up. That’s why the expert is on the view that any scale-up should be based on a simple process. You need to turn complex processes into simple ones. Remember, complex processes take time to implement and execute. Even more, it can slow down operations and even inhibit your fermentation business growth.

Be Customer-Centric

Customers are the most important parties in your business. So, make them happy. They will determine the success of your business. Find ways to engage with your clients. Connect with them well. Be a customer-centric business Offer your clients a great experience. Respond to their queries. Give them good products. In a nutshell, putting your customers first will yield real results.

Take Care of Your Employees

Besides customers, the employees you hire can help you achieve your scale-up dream. Thus, devise ways of motivating your employees to work harder. Motivate them with incentives. Give them off duty hours. Pay them well. Make them feel valued. Happy employees will help your business grow.

Get Involved

Of course, your business will grow. You might be tempted to sit back, letting the professionals handle all the fermentation processes. However, this doesn’t mean staying away from the business. Get involved. Staying tuned puts you up to date with the processes and you can easily spot issues and changes to be made.

Purchase the Right Equipment

Purchase the right equipment. Research more to determine the right equipment to help you scale up the manufacturing process. Leverage the power of automation. For instance, purchasing robots and other automation equipment will improve your company.

Of course, these equipment are expensive. However, they will contribute positively to your business. They will boost production and improve the efficiency of your operations. In the long run, it will boost sales, lower costs, and scale up your operations.

The Power of Data in Driving Growth

Data is the new way to measure growth. Using data will give you sustainable growth. So, leverage data analytics when it comes to reducing process flows, reducing costs, and improving efficiency. Defined as the actual application of stats as well as mathematical tools to evaluate and increase production processes, can hugely benefit the scaling-up process.

The Bottom-Line

Scaling up any fermentation process comes with many challenges. However, this shouldn’t scare you from making that important move. The above basics will help you get it right when scaling up your fermentation business establishment.

Royce Calvin Royce is as passionate about Internet Marketing as he is with his ever-present cup of Starbucks coffee.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

a WordPress rating system

GD Star Rating

a WordPress rating system