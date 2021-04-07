How to Make Money as a Freelance Writer in 2021

Although the coronavirus pandemic proved to be damaging for many businesses and people, it still brought some positive changes in our lifestyle and routine. For example, with lots of people working remotely nowadays, many can make some extra cash over the weekend just like that, while others can dedicate more time to their personal development or family issues. And some may even combine these two tasks, making things appear even better. Now, perhaps, one of the easiest and most interesting ways to make some spare cash and learn some new things is writing. On top of that, to make money out of your writing, there are tons of ways, so there’s a lot of options to choose from.

Writing Today

To be a professional freelance writer, you don’t need to compose novels with lots of plot twists or initiate a super-secret investigation that plans or even manages to uncover some corrupt scheme in your country. Today, pretty much every person that composes coherent and relatively long content online can be considered a writer. Still, to become a professional writer, you need to make some extra effort and draw the attention of the audience.

And to make your potential readers want to read you, there is a multitude of options. The main idea here is that, with our multicultural and interconnected world, you can find your very own audience that would specifically pay you for the content you produce, whether you are a blogger mom or a professional academic researcher and writer.

Making Money as a Freelance Writer in 2021

Here are a few professional ways that can help you greatly in making some considerable cash in a relatively short period with your writing.

Create and maintain your blog.

This is one of the most creative and enjoyable ways (especially in the beginning) to grow your audience, gain some prominence, and start making money without going out much. As you read before, there’s an audience for any kind of content, so there’s no doubt you’ll be able to find followers in no time and without burning out.

Some of the most important things to consider when it comes to maintaining a stable and interesting blog that people want to come back to and read are the regularity and content. To be a professional, monetized, and well-paid blogger, you’ll have to post regularly, preferably a few times a week. This is one of the ways to tell your audience that you’re interested in doing this and that you always have something to tell them.

As for the content, remember, it should correspond with your target audience and be relatively stable regarding the tone and style with a few minor shifts here and there from time to time.

Guest blogging.

This can be done in two general ways, more and less creative. With a more creative option, you’ll have to basically go door-to-door with the content that you can offer and, if it works fine for one platform or another, it will be published. This option allows you some creative freedom as you are restricted only by the website’s general content, style, and audience.

The most important thing here is to be able to market your content appropriately. In the case of a less creative option, you can always take freelance jobs requiring you to create a guest blog post for someone else. Here, you’ll have outlined instructions, a specific website to write for, and maybe even specific things to mention. While this option may sound a bit boring, financially, it is more profitable and doesn’t require any “marketing” efforts from you.

Become an academic writer.

If you’ve ever gone to college or university and enjoyed writing papers there, you’ll enjoy this option too. Professional academic writing involves research, writing, and publication of mostly scientific works that have some kind of value for one subject or another. This is a significant contribution and can be well-paid. There are lots of platforms to write academic papers for admission essay writing services. The works you submit will either be published in the online database for the students to cite or even use as inspiration to start their own work. This kind of work can be paid as greatly as guest blogging, so some extra cash over the weekend is guaranteed in this case as well.

Work as a part-time social media marketing specialist.

Essentially, SMM is very much like regular blogging, but for social networks. You can produce interesting content for public pages on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter to keep that page up to date. Alternatively, you can create content that presents certain goods for sale better and more attractively. And this list goes on as far as you can imagine writing on social networks.

SEO and advertising content.

Marketing promotion has taken lots of shapes on the web and provided more jobs for writers. Writing SEO posts or content for a certain website somewhat resembles guest blogging with a less creative option. You get your task clearly, look through the target website, evaluate content there, and just update it or fill in the gaps if there are any. As for the advertising, it’s pretty much the same story, but it can vary in shapes a bit, from writing a plain advertisement or a script for an ad to creating an SEO guest post and naturally inserting a promotion of a certain product in it.

Check out your network.

If you’re simply good at writing, your help will be needed in one way or another. And this need may come from anywhere. Your friend might need some help with writing their resume or business proposal. Your mom or dad might ask you to write an email to their international colleague to inform them about an important business deal. Finally, a friend of your friend or your friend might need a guest post to promote their product or improve the SEO of their blog. If you’re good with picking the right words, you won’t be lacking a job, just ask around, and you’ll find some work for your weekend for sure.

In fact, there are many more ways to make money by writing. The ones listed above, however, are some of the most popular or well-paid options. The most important thing about all of them is that your salary depends purely on how much you choose to work. Remember that there are many useful tools like online proposal software, that can help you with creating a professional, engaging, and well-structured text.

Writing for Tomorrow

Producing written content is without a doubt one of the greatest and most creative ways to make money today. With so many types of paid content that you can produce, you are limited only by your imagination and spare time. On top of all of that, the written content is valued quite a lot among employers and business owners alike, so it is awarded greatly if you search effectively enough for the available jobs.

So, if you feel like you have potential in writing, make sure to do your best to unleash it and skyrocket your salary at full blast. Being able to express your ideas in a concise, comprehensive, and engaging way is a gift that not everyone possesses today, so not using it for your own benefit would be a huge waste.

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

