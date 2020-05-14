How to Earn Money While Studying at University

Photo by NESA by Makers on Unsplash

Being a student is wonderful. During your studies, you gather a lot of knowledge on topics you study, but also have a lot of fun and make new friends. Being a student comes with a great challenge: taking care both of your academic and personal life and finding the right balance.

This means that you also need money. Even though at the beginning you might feel that you have enough, sooner or later you might want to increase your influx of money. The last years have been marked by an increase in the number of young entrepreneurs, who understand social media and the online world better than anyone.

Opening your own business online comes with risks, and most students are looking just for a way to increase their money influx while having enough time to write that essay paper and going out with friends.

A student needs to have enough money during his studies. Then you go to the wildest parties, travel to another country on a budget or go hiking with your colleagues. But then is the moment when you develop and improve your skills too, and additional training and resources are welcomed.

However, there are a few ways that can help students live a balanced life and have money at the same time.

1. Tutoring

There are a lot of students and schoolers that are looking for tutors. Tutors may be easy ones to find as well – I have a friend who is an essay writer at dissertation writers and in her spare time is a tutor for elementary students on writing.

Tutoring is a great way to improve academic performance and one-on-one attention. Being a tutor for an elementary student can be a challenge, as children are very creative and inventive and you must find unique ways to catch their attention. However, tutoring can be a source of self-esteem and confidence for these kids and they feel numerous benefits of this activity.

There are a lot of families that are looking for open-minded, flexible, and creative tutors for their children. It is a challenge, but why not take it? It is a part-time activity that will bring you money and give you the flexibility you need. And you will also improve your focus and communication skills.

2. Social Media

You are a millennial, so you grew up along with technology. Youngsters are the ones who spend the most time online, so you probably know social media and the online world inside out. So, why not use your skill to make some money?

Even though social media seems intuitive for most people, some need it but have a hard time learning its insides. There are small companies, businesses, or start-ups that are looking for social media managers or marketing enthusiasts to help them with promotion.

This means the administering their social media accounts, programming posts, and engaging with customers and followers. Some of these opportunities come with a great advantage: they are remote jobs and some even part-time. The downside is that some of them are office jobs, so you might need to commute which will take you more time.

3. Foreign Languages

There are a lot of people that want to learn a foreign language, yet they do not find the motivation and necessary resources to start or pursue this goal. According to paper writers, some online platforms aim to offer people the resources they need for learning a foreign language. These resources include online classes with teachers.

Being a foreign language tutor for a student overseas can be very helpful and beneficial for him. You also exercise your language skills, so there is no downside. All jobs that include online classes with overseas people can be done remotely, so you do not need to save time for commuting. The trick is that time zones are different and they can turn out to be a real challenge.

4. Freelancing

Or maybe now it’s the moment to start your freelancer career. Freelancing offers students the freedom, flexibility, and money they need. There are a lot of freelancing platforms where people are searching for someone to help them with quick photo manipulation, a bug fix, or a short blog post.

If you have a skill, ability, or hobby that you can practice and make money out of it, why not try it? Maybe you are a photography enthusiast and you can have save-the-date photo sessions. Or maybe you like creative writing and developing interesting storylines and you can search for a creative writer opportunity.

And if you are good at web or app development or bug fixes, there is a wide offer of freelancing opportunities. The pros of a freelancing job are that you have the flexibility to organize your time however you want, you work remotely and you make the money you need.

5. Music Lessons

It is well known that listening to music can decrease feelings of anxiety, depression, and pain. Music also increases the quality of your sleep, mood, and cognitive functions. But learning to play a musical instrument comes with more benefits, such as strengthening your memory and improving your literacy skills.

There are people of all ages, from children to elders who are looking to learn something new, and playing an instrument is one of the things most want to learn. However, not all videos on YouTube are quite explicit, and having someone to teach you can make one’s journey easier. If you know how to play an instrument, you can give lessons to people in exchange for money.

The pro is that you manage your agenda and schedule and you can have more than one student. The downside is that you need to save time for commuting between students and you need to invest time ahead for lesson preparation.

Conclusion

It might seem challenging to have a balanced student life and make money at the same time. The best thing about this is that there are more and more jobs that can be done remotely, so you do not need to have an office life. Find the things you are passionate about and see if there are people who are looking to improve and develop their skills.

For example, there are lots of people that want to learn a foreign language, how to play an instrument, or increase their math knowledge. There are also freelancing opportunities that come with the flexibility most students need. And if you think social media has no secrets for you, there are a lot of job offers or project-based opportunities for social media enthusiasts.

Who said that making money during your studies is impossible? It comes with challenges but it is easier and accessible than ever.

Michael Gorman Michael Gorman is a highly skilled freelance writer and proofreader from the UK who currently works at papersowl reviews. Papersowl is a dissertation service that offers essay writing service and assignment help. Michael Gorman’s essay help has produced many award-winning essays. Being interested in everyday development, he writes various blog posts and discovers new aspects of human existence every day. Feel free to contact him via Facebook or check his Twitter.

