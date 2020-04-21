How to Earn Money Using Your Car

As we look for ways to earn additional money, do you know that many are using their private vehicles to earn extra cash? While the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we live our lives as we hunker down in the safety of our own homes, there are still things you can do to earn money using your car. Thanks to the proliferation of mobile devices and applications, the on-demand transportation business has grown significantly on a global scale with services such as e-hailing, car sharing, car rental, station-based mobility. Some of these ideas may be challenging during this time of coronavirus pandemic, but something definitely worth considering if you are looking for ways on how to use your car to earn money.

Here are some ideas on how you can make money from your car:

Become a courier

Well, many people associate the job of a postman or a courier with a rather dull, repetitive profession. But in fact, private couriers’ schedules are flexible and convenient. You can choose a district you’d like to work in, your working hours as well as availability at weekends. You can also co-work with delivery applications, such as Uber, and use different uber cars. An additional bonus is that you will usually get a percentage of each completed order.

Deliver food

People will always love takeaway food – it’s the kind of business that never expires. That’s why it is a brilliant way to earn money. You can sign a contract with a local pizzeria or cafeteria and deliver their products to your clients. It requires a little more time pressure than traditional parcel delivery because the customers must get their food fresh and delicious. However, you could deliver only in certain rush hours, for example at weekends or national holidays. Food delivery is an excellent way to make extra money without spending hours at work.

Rent your vehicle

If you don’t drive regularly and aren’t in need of your car every day, you might think of simply renting it to other people. It can be a short-term hire, when clients pay for each hour of use, or – alternatively – a more extended period, such as a week or two. It all depends on your preferences and availability. Especially if you live in a holiday resort or a city full of tourists, renting a car is an excellent option. Of course, it’s worth remembering to have additional insurance in case of any accident that happens during the rental period.

Be a personal driver

If you feel confident at the steering wheel, you might become a personal driver. Many people don’t have a driving license but need a car on a daily basis. You can discuss your timetable and area of work together, and soon become somebody’s daily means of transport. The wages can be negotiated depending on the time spent on driving or the frequency of the service. In this kind of a contract, though, you should remember that life isn’t always entirely predictable and get ready for some unexpected changes in your calendar.

Take up advertising

It may not be the most diversified type of work, but it doesn’t require much effort. You can contact companies that would like to have their advertisements around the city and customize your car with posters and stickers. Probably driving around the city centre would be the most profitable, as the vehicle and pedestrian traffic is heavy, but you can negotiate the area to avoid traffic jams. The wages may not be as high as in the case of other car jobs, but it’s another option to make a living easily.

Share your rides

If you are a frequent commuter, why not take advantage of this fact and pick up passengers on your way? It’s a popular form of commuting in many countries, and you can use apps to communicate with your co-riders. Usually, the driver has to estimate the costs of a ride in advance to share them between the travelers. Also, in this case, the time and route depend on you.

Start a babysitting career

Not everyone feels comfortable with children, but if you do, you can start your career in babysitting. Lots of families need support with their kids, for instance, in case of extra classes or driving to school and back. Some parents need help picking up their kids from school and driving them to their extracurricular activities such as sport and after-school classes. Here you come as a children-friendly driver – if you are available to fit into the family’s schedule, you will be perfect support.

As you can see, the range of possibilities for a private vehicle for job purposes is vast. It’s up to you whichever you prefer and feel comfortable with. Delivering food or parcels will be fine with those you don’t enjoy the constant company of others, while ride-sharing and working with children is ideal for extroverted and open drivers. However, remember that in all cases, your safety, convenience, and priorities are the most important.

Jenny Fulbright

