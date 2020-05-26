How to Build a Startup in College with no Money

If you’ve always dreamt of your own business instead of a 5 to 9 job, you might have something called an entrepreneurial mindset. For many reasons, the best time to launch your first small startup is while being in college.

First of all, successful businesses are usually preceded by a range of failed ones, that is why the earlier you start to try, the better. In such a way, a young entrepreneur learns from her or his mistakes. Secondly, at this period of life, students usually don’t depend on a stable income as much as after graduation. After leaving the campus, people tend to find themselves in a more difficult financial situation than before due to student loans, rent, and other things. Finally, in college, you have an opportunity to start with something minimal with no material investments, which might grow into a serious company in the future. Remember that Google, Dell, and Facebook were founded by college students.

An Idea that Would Cost You No Money

One of the most foolproof ideas that require investing nothing but your time is an essay writing business. Most of the new startups need money mostly for marketing purposes, but if your startup implies providing admission essay service, your clientele consists of your fellow students. In case people find your services useful, the customer base may start growing organically through word of mouth. Some companies in the field of education, such as EssayService, began with one person who decided to help other students, and the idea grew into a serious business.

Basics on How to Start an Essay Writing Startup

What to do if you are not sure if you are good at writing? Or what if you don’t have enough time to help others? There’s still no need to give up on that idea! Your role as an entrepreneur sometimes is the communicator between a client and a service provider. In other words, you can gather the best students in your college to see if they don’t mind to get a coin for doing something that they already do very well. Some of them might be better with Maths and Sciences and others with Humanities, so your job would be to assign a person who enjoys and is good at a specific subject or type of assignment. Being a mediator between two sides can be a challenging job to do, so you have the full right to charge a commission. It would be the source of your profits as a college startupper.

Something to keep in mind while launching an essay writing business would be that your purpose is to share information. It is your client’s responsibility what to do with your piece of work after you handle it to them. In this way, if you want to demonstrate your portfolio to a potential client, make sure to give a disclaimer that they can not use your sample as it may be considered as plagiarism. At the same time, take into account that your clients would expect a unique work when they pay you for it.

How to Grow Your Writing Help Business

A range of services provided by an essay writing startup may be very diversified. As a college student, you understand that sometimes you struggle to finish your assignment or thesis because of the stress, lack of time, or interest in the topic. Or, sometimes, all you need is just a fresh look at your work, but you can’t do it by yourself because it is due soon. In this case, you just need someone who could proofread or edit your work, which could be quite an easy task for someone who, for example, has written a piece of the same type before.

Besides, you may remember your first months as a college student and the issues you and your colleagues had. For instance, first-year students usually tend to have problems with proper formatting. It is fair to suppose that some of them would gladly use someone’s help, so why not satisfy this demand with your small business? By doing so, you might not only gain a little money for yourself but also lessen the students’ frustration and make someone’s life easier. It sounds like a solid reason for starting a business!

