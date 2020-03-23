How Much Money Can You Make Growing Marijuana?

Photo by Terre di Cannabis on Unsplash

The attitude towards marijuana has been evolving, and with the legalization of it, for medical and recreational use, has opened the market for it. This legalization paved the way for a growing industry that can now provide jobs, not just for the enthusiasts, but for everyone interested.

Is Marijuana Market Profitable?

By 2021, with total market sales, it is projected to be at $21 billion growth per year and to exceed $24 billion by 2025. The expected growth of the cannabis trade will result in creating more jobs. More than a quarter of cannabis facilities generate annual profits that exceed $1 Million.

How Much Do People In The Industry Make?

You can check out the possible jobs for you, and the wage scale, should you wish to enter this field.

1. Bud Trimmer

Description: You will be responsible for cutting marijuana plants to a bud and remove excess foliage by hand during harvest time.

Expected Pay: You could get paid by the pound trimmed, while some make $12-$18 per hour. The average bud trimmer ranges from $20,000-$25,000 per year.

2. Budtender

Description: The “frontliners” of the industry. They meet with customers and walk them through what and how to buy. They are amicable and have a working knowledge of the cannabis products and rules and regulations related to medicinal and retail marijuana. They guarantee that customers have a good experience.

Expected Pay: For starters, it’s around $11-$12 per hour, plus tips. Salaried employees could range between $31,200-$42,000 a year.

3. Extraction Technician

Description: Applying scientific processes and techniques in a laboratory environment to turn the marijuana plant into other products, aside from the bud. They make hashish, oils, and other concentrates.

Expected Pay: Beginner extraction technicians average between $45,000 and $75,000 annually. Leadership positions could go up to six-figure salaries.

4. Master Extractors

Description: Responsible for the entire production line of extractions. Manages all of the employees and oversees administrative and production functions.

Expected Pay: Master Extractors usually earn $60,000 to $100,000 per year. Some with Ph.D. and significant years of experience can demand up to $180,000 annually.

5. Junior Growers

Description: The core responsibility is to bud and cultivate the plants. The Junior Growers plant, feed, and properly water the plants, and even clone them.

Expected Pay: Expected salary is from $30,000 to $70,000.

6. Master Growers

Description: Oversees and supervises the overall cultivation of the high-value buds. They deal with the DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency) and the local law enforcement and meet and deal with compliance inspectors. The Master Grower position often makes it one of the highest paying jobs in the cannabis industry.

Expected Pay: This position could exceed an average botanist’s salary. The average salary ranges from $80,000 to $150,000.

7. Dispensary Managers

Description: In charge of overseeing all functions within the marijuana facility or dispensary. Some medical marijuana dispensaries would require this position to be filled by someone with a medical background – a physician, pharmacist, or nurse.

Retail management could be a bonus. Dispensary managers also deal with law enforcement. They are in charge of interacting with vendors and manages inventory. They also supervise the budtenders – from hiring to training to managing their everyday operations. They would also handle returns. It’s an end to end position for the whole dispensary operation.

Expected Pay: Average pay ranges from $40,000 to 95,000 annually. Assistant dispensary managers of marijuana dispensaries could earn from $31,000 to $40,000 a year.

8. Packaging and Delivery Drivers

Description: Assists the extraction technicians. They are in charge of packaging and distributing it to local or area dispensaries. To be a packaging and delivery driver for a cannabis facility, you are required to be 21 years old and above, have a valid driver’s license and registration, and you must have auto insurance. This position will also require a background check.

Expected Pay: Hourly wage workers would range from $13 to $21. Full-time packaging and delivery drivers’ salary ranges are around $25,000 to $45,000 per year.

9. Staff Accountants

Description: Accountable for the usual accountant job description. Staff accountants file taxes, create and evaluate the dispensary’s budget, and handle employees’ payroll. The industry is more complex than usual, thus, making the position more complicated.

Expected Pay: Salary ranges from $40,000 to $75,000.

10. Administrative Staff

Description: Administrative staff is in charge of office duties. They verify MMJ (medical marijuana) cards and keep patient records. They also answer and handle customer inquiries. This job offers opportunities for growth in the industry.

Expected Pay: An entry-level administrative position can earn an average wage of $25,000 to $35,000 annually.

If you are in the lookout for high-paying jobs in a budding industry, you can start searching for your local dispensaries career options. The cannabis industry is lit, and with the “green rush” you can make more green in any of these professions.

