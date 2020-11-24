How can I start my own t-shirt business from home?

Photo by Aden Ardenrich from Pexels

If you have a Facebook page or Twitter account, you have seen various advertisements for funny t-shirts scrolling by. You may have thought that you would be able to think of something just as clever. If you think you don’t have the time or resources to do something like that, think again. All you really need is a computer, an idea and some extra time.

How Online T-Shirt Stores Work

It used to be that you needed a printer or airbrushing equipment to make a t-shirt. You also needed a whole bunch of t-shirts and a place to sell them. The internet has given birth to a new way to sell t-shirts.

There are print on demand (POD) companies that will print your shirts as people order them. These companies have warehouses full of every style of shirt, they can also print your design on masks, book bags, cups, and even socks.

Getting Started

The first thing you need to do when you start a t-shirt business is to come up with a design. Some of the most popular t-shirts reference a movie or book. If you want to use a quote, make sure that it is not trademarked.

Inspirational thoughts are always popular. If your friends tell you that you should be a life coach, you may be able to think up a phrase that will resonate with people. If you were the class clown, you may be able to think up a funny phrase that will work well on a shirt.

You should keep your design simple and remember to use a font that is easy to read. You should only offer your shirt in one or two styles. Black tee shirts with white lettering tend to be the best sellers.

Create a Website

There are many different hosts that will allow you to put your website on them. Some are free and others will charge you a small fee. You can connect your website to that of the POD’s.

Decide How Much to Charge

Now that your website is up and your t-shirt is designed, you will want to figure out how much to charge for your product. The average novelty t-shirt cost between $20 and $25.

Advertise Your Shirt

Social media is the best way to advertise your shirt. Obviously, you will want to post links to your webpage on your Facebook page and Twitter feed.

However, it should not stop there. You can join groups on Facebook that might have members who are interested in buying your shirt. If you make a shirt promoting a particular politician, you should join a Facebook group of which the members would be likely to vote for that person.

If you have a funny t-shirt you can #comedy and other such words or phrases on your Twitter feed. Creating a Pinterest page is also useful. You can create a different page for each category of t-shirt that you have.

You can pay for advertising if you want to get your T-shirt out to a wider variety of people. However, in the case of t-shirts, it is always best to market your product directly to those who would be interested in buying a particular shirt.

Tee shirts have been a fun and inexpensive way to let people know who you are for years. A t-shirt business is a good way to earn some extra money and have fun as well. You can get more information here: https://www.printful.com/start-online-tshirt-business.

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...