Hair Trends That Salons Should Definitely Know In 2020

One of the main advantages any business can have is the benefit of foresight. When you know the upcoming trends and predictions in your industry, you can stay one step ahead of your competition and ensure your customers are impressed with your skills and knowledge. Plus, good reviews spread fast, so there’s every chance for more business if every customer exits your store happy! For hair salons, we’ve already discussed some important haircutting terms you should be aware of, but now we’ll launch into some current and upcoming hair trends that customers may well be asking for in the next few months.

The bronde hair color

Right now, many women are liking the idea of being blonde for summer, but also being a brunette with the fall season right around the corner. Dark or light? Well, bronde is the perfect in-between solution, as this hair color is warm, bright, glossy, and somehow the best mix of blonde and brunette (hence the name, bronde). The subtle brightness and dashes of color will keep passersby on their toes and customers will love the halfway color that doesn’t have to settle on one. It’s not too difficult to achieve and is actually quite low-maintenance.

Face-framing layers

Most women dream of having thicker, fuller hairstyles, which is why you should suggest face-framing layers to provide real bounce and shape. Be inspired by hairstyles that really boost volume and inform customers about why they can layer their hair. A great look that is big and loud, layered hair makes a statement and might be just what someone is looking for to make a splash for summer when paired with beautiful beach waves.

Asymmetrical and French bob

Bobs are really in vogue right now, and it’s best that you have at least two bobs to suggest to customers. The asymmetrical is a bit more for the daring, as this is fairly unconventional but incredibly eye-catching regardless of whether the hair type is wavy or straight. Suggest a deep side part instead of a middle part to really mix things up. The next option is the more classic but no less stunning French bob. A fashionable hairstyle since the early 1920s, the French bob can be cut just above the chin and expose more neck than ever before. Great for the hotter months, the French bob is fun, chic, and actually looks better when it’s air-dried and without much styling products.

The wet look

To appear like you just got out of a lake or swimming pool, the wet look uses hair styling products such as gel, wax, or mousse in new and interesting ways. Striking and hugely feminine, the wet look is perfect for medium-length hair and helps to tame flyaway hairs. You could also pair it with a sleek ponytail for a professional setting, but the wet look is great for nights out as well.

Blonde fade

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

a WordPress rating system

GD Star Rating

a WordPress rating system

A natural transition from darker hair to blonde via the ombré or balayage look is always a big hit for the hotter months. Light, honey tones give the hair new life and although the change is subtle, it’s very noticeable and customers who want a small variation will really dig it.