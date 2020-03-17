Hair Salon Industry Trends and Haircutting Terms You Need To Be Aware Of

Photo by Aw Creative on Unsplash

As a hairstylist or salon owner, it is critical that you keep up with the latest trends and styles. The key to keeping your customers happy is by keeping abreast of all the latest beauty trends and the in-demand products and services.

Customers who follow the latest fashion and trends are more likely to patronize your salon and your hairstyling services. This leads to the hairstyling industry witnessing a strong boom and new terms making their headway. Here are some intriguing haircutting terms that you would ever hear of that your customers may be looking for:

Asymmetrical cut

This is a style where one side of hair length is different than the other. One side of the hair is shorter than the others. As it is said that two styles are better than one and this hairstyle fits the bill.

Balayage

Unique technology allows a customer to have hand-painted highlights into their hair. Some people give this preference over the prevalent methods of hair coloring. This is because when highlights are done the normal way they look over the top and too dramatic.

Beehive

Remember the hairstyle of the yesteryears when women literally carried a huge bundle on their heads. A super-tall conical style was used to make your face look younger and hair stylish. The style is again back in trend and by using the Best Hair cutting shears you can easily do this iconic look.

Beveled Hair

Slightly curvy this hairstyle makes them look soft and is suitable for women with toned-down features. Most women opt for this style when they want their locks to have a straight look yet do not want to use a pin-up to do so.

Bob

This style became quite popular during the 1920s and most stars were seen adopting the same. However, nowadays there are many versions of the same look and you can experiment with it as much as you want.

Bouffant

Jackie Kennedy rocked this style in the 1960s and most women followed suit. It is certainly more subtle than your regular beehive. However, the volume that they reflect is definitely worth having a look at.

Co-washing

A simple technique involves using both conditioning and washing at the same time. Women who have curly hair love to experiment with this habit. It not only cleans the hair but preserves the oils in your hair.

Deep conditioning treatment

Your hair may have become weak and deep conditioning treatment is just what you need. It nourishes hair by adding vitamins and minerals to it and restores the shine. For best results, you must use a salon as they know how to handle various textures of hair.

Cortex

The thickest part of your hair it grants the color to your hair. Naturally then preserving the same is so very crucial for the overall health of your hair. Using too many chemicals on your hair may cause a negative impact on the health of the cortex.

Curl pattern

Your hair is curly, but do you know that there are different patterns of curls. It is said that after washing your curls you must run a brush in them to ascertain their quality. You can divide your hair into being the S curl, loose curl, kinky or zig-zag curl. Once you get to know that the products you would be using on them can be decided.

Cuticles

Quite a prevalent term the cuticle is the outer covering of your hair. It protects your hair from any exterior damage and therefore you have to take adequate attention to its quality.

Demi-permanent hair color

Often we plan to totally change the look of our hair color. This is when a demi-permanent hair color becomes useful. A low volume developer is used to grant color to your hair. The effect is strong that you can stay without reapplication for at least 24 washes.

Diffuser

Once your curly hair is naturally dried use the diffuser to minimize the curls you may be having. Using the same can also give a boost to the curls you are having but look flat because of the weight of your hair.

Fade

Fade is more for the men. It has a close cut on the side or temples of the face as well as the back of the hairline. The middle portion and top of the hair are kept as normal thus exuding a certain style and grace to the person.

Feathering

This is for women who wish to add some layers to their hair. It requires some finely textured layering and definitely adds a certain bounce to the woman’s look. If done correctly this style requires very little maintenance but is great on the style quotient.

Follicles

The follicles are from where your hair is produced and therefore you would not want to ignore them. Keeping them nourished is the key to great hair and ignorance can be really damaging.

Fringe

Also known as the bangs it involves cutting the front hair and let them fall on your forehead. Bangs are usually cropped to the forehead just above your brow. But, there are many versions that you may experiment with.

Graduated hair

Here the hair is cut in layers and they angle upward for the best look possible. Using the same gives your hair a beautiful shape and this style can be suitable for both men and women. Not only that you can incorporate the same for curly and straight hair both.

Hair extensions

Want to give your hair a certain length. Many women love long hair but know that their hair does not have the strength to endure the fatigue caused. These extensions add the length and can be available in any color that is ever possible.

Hair texture

The circumference of each individual hair would determine what the texture of your hair would be like. Fine hair is going to have a small measure around its strand whereas thick hair would have a wider circumference.

Protectant

We like to experiment too much with our hair and when you blow-dry, iron or curl your hair you need to be extra careful. Making sure to use a protectant means that the hair is able to sustain any kind of damage caused by the use of such techniques.

Heat styling

This is a common term used by most stylists. It involves using hot styling tools to give a certain boost to your hair. Despite what the stylist says it may be damaging for your hair and you may opt for the same only when the situation is too dire.

Keratin treatment

Your hair needs nourishment and keratin treatment adds to the protein content of the hair. People who have wavy or curly hair usually get the treatment and if anything, it also provides smoothness to them.

Layering

It is one of the most common techniques used these days. Hair is cut into different layers and you can blend them together to make them look fuller. Keep it subtle or make it so drastic that you just stand out amongst the others.

Lipid layer

Your hair may have outgrown the roots and it’s highly unlikely that now they would repair on their own. The lipid layer is the covering that is needed to give them the strength they require. Especially habits like blow-drying and use of chemicals may damage the hair and the lipid layer is the savior in that case.

Lob

Also known as the long bob this style is surely making hearts go aflutter. Usually, the cut starts around the shoulders and ends past your collarbone. Whatever it is this style would give your hair a dramatic effect.

Ombre

This is not exactly a hair color. It is actually a hue that makes your hair color change. This hue changes from one part of the hair to another and thus you may use two styles without it looking silly. You can do a lot of experimentation here and adds youth to your overall appearance.

Perm

In case you want to totally modify your hair the perm is a great choice. It adds curls and waves to your hair and then uses chemicals to make the effect permanent. Though the impact is quite graceful you should attempt only when you are sure that this is what you need.

Permanent hair color

Sometimes it becomes nearly impossible to keep modifying the color of your hair. In such a circumstance you may use the permanent hair color and get rid of the problem once for all. The choice of the color though should be done smartly as you may not modify it again.

Pixie

This is a super short hair cut but some women totally love it. That is probably because the cut is suitable for their face size and grants an impressive look to them. What is really nice is that there are nearly 34 versions of this cut and you may pick your choice from amongst them.

Pompadour

Pump up your look with your hair bundled up. Hair is mostly combed upward and is rounded together to add oomph to your look. For best results ensure you wear accessories that accentuate the impact of this style.

Razored hair

Layering can also be done using this hairstyle. You may remove all the extra bulk added to your hair and grant strength and texture to them. Make sure that your hair is adequately wet while getting the same done. For best results ask the stylist to use a sharp razor.

Trimming

Regular trimming of hair means that you get healthy hair. There is doubt about how much you need to wait before getting your hair trimmed and 8 weeks is the answer. If you get the lower ends of your hair cut every 8 weeks you can hope of split ends vanishing and having a bouncy look.

Rough dry

You must have heard of blow-drying where you eliminate each wet droplet in your hair. However rough hair is when you just remove the basic wetness of your hair. Later you may use your own hands to style your hair in whichever way you want to do it.

Scrunch dry

Some women use the diffuser to make their hair look curly while others opt for the scrunch dry method. After cleaning your hair and eliminating excess water. Just bow down and take scrunches of hair in your hand to curl them as per your need. This is best done when your hair is only half wet and applying a sea salt spray before doing is recommended.

Sectioning

Remember how the stylist uses clips to make sections out of your bunch. Well, that is called sectioning and it helps him to decide how to plan your cut. Eventually, he ends up taking care of every strand of your hair and that is what is needed.

Semi-permanent hair color

If you want your hair to retain that particular color only for a certain time then a semi-permanent hair color is the need of the hour. It lasts up to 10 washes only and you may use it to add some fun during a special occasion like Halloween.

Shag

Again, a popular hairstyle of the ’70s this one keeps your back tresses long. On the other hand, the front hair is short and gives grace to your appearance. Thankfully it is these shorter locks that move on towards the bigger ones thus adding to the beauty.

Thinning

Sometimes hair becomes quite tough to manage because of their weight. On such occasions, you may opt for the thinning technique. It helps in taking out the bulk in your hair making it easy to manage. Most salons use it regularly but you should be aware of the impact on your hair before you say to it.

Conclusion

Taking care of your hair is necessary if you have an image to maintain. The terms mentioned above are often used at salons and now you may also have got familiar with them. So, on your next trip if the salon guy asks your permission to do any of them on your hair you may not have to look perplexed. Act like a pro and yes if you think that would help you get back the bounce in your hair.

