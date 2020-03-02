Getting Into the Music Industry – A Few Tips

Photo by John Matychuk on Unsplash

With an exciting and glamorous look from the outside, it’s no surprise that many people are considering getting into the music industry. If you already have a good wireless guitar system and you are all about music, then you should know that being in this industry also means a lot of work.

However, it’s true that you can also get a lot of satisfaction, so if you’re thinking about starting a small business in this category, be prepared to make a pretty important commitment, first of all to yourself. It’s also important to have your family’s support since you are going to be working a lot, especially in the beginning.

With this being said, there are various niches in which you can build a business and that are directly related to the music industry. The choice depends on what you want to do next, but also on those skills that you can put to good use in order to gain experience and start being successful as quickly as possible.

Marketing & PR

Everyone needs good marketing and PR services, and this is not going to change anytime soon, especially in the music sector, but you need to make sure you stay on top of the best practices that keep on changing in this sector. For instance, hard selling is not the thing anymore, and people are looking to get as much value as possible delivered upfront.

In this case, it’s also a good strategy to understand as quickly as possible sales psychology and buying patterns. Moreover, given that the music industry is in a continuous shift, and the changes that streaming services and cheaper music producing solutions bring, distribution has become very inexpensive, which means that everyone’s music gets everywhere.

With this being the case, what can make the difference in grabbing the audience’s eye is the marketing and PR part. Moreover, truly effective promotion is very hard to come by, so if you can provide actual results to either artists or other businesses, then you can be very successful.

Of course, it will take some time to streamline every aspect of the operations, but in the end, if the service is worthy, people are going to call you for help.

Start your own record label

This is something that has become a lot easier in recent years, especially since there are companies that offer packages with everything you need to start your own record label, from domain name to banking and business registration documents.

On the other hand, while the part about setting up the business details might be taken care of, running a successful record label also means knowing the right people in the industry to get things moving. For prolific musicians, this can be a smart step, as it adds value and credibility to the music that they create.

If you are serious about having your own record label and turning it into a successful business, the most difficult part is determining what niche you want to be in, and then finding the right talent that can reflect your branding and that is going to be successful in terms of music.

Social media platforms and services

With a world that is all about what’s new on social media every day, anything related to music needs to be communicated in the most effective way. There are two approaches that you can have here, namely following the newest social media platforms that are developed for musicians and being the first one there, or using unique ideas to stand out.

Of course, given that any music-related online platform tends to be rather crowded, it’s a good idea to come up with new and unique ideas as much as possible. In terms of new music-driven platforms, you can use apps such as UpNext that allows you to create a virtual record label using emerging artists, making it a great way to discover new talent.

Moreover, social media tends to be rather overwhelming for most people, so if you truly understand the platforms, both the new ones and the very large ones, then you can definitely use this skill to provide superior social media services overall. Artists might be creative, but many times they are not sure how to make a plan for their social media presence and need some help in this matter.

