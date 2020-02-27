Set your car wash business apart with state-of-the-art merchant solutions. Find out how a Clover POS, or point of sale, system can increase the productivity, flexibility and profit of your car wash business. You work in a fast-paced and demanding industry, so choose a POS system that works with you and keeps your customers coming back for years.

Speedy Processing

Slow card readers can stall your entire business. After spending significant time and money on the best car washing tools and training your employees to increase their efficiency, don’t let a slow payment processing system cause lines to form and customers to become impatient.

A Clover POS system uses powerful hardware and software to quickly and safely process payments. Even a small increase in processing speed for each credit card can dramatically increase the efficiency of your car wash location.

Convenient POS Locations

Take your POS to your customers with a portable device. The best car wash POS system is as flexible as your company. The Clover Flex is a portable device that allows you to accept a range of payment options anywhere. If you have a manual car wash, this means that your customers don’t even have to leave their cars and your employees won’t have to walk away with a customer’s credit card.

Premier Payment Options

Your customers have a range of preferred payment options. Cash, debit and credit cards are no longer the only ways to pay for services. If your customer prefers to use contactless payment, mobile payment or an EMV chip card, be sure you’re ready to handle these options. Otherwise, you may be turning away customers or discouraging them to pay for more premier services.

Rewards and Loyalty Programs

Another great incentive for your customers is a rewards program. Loyalty programs and competitive rewards can create loyal customers who come to your car wash for all their needs and even recommend their friends and family. Clover software makes it easy to setup a simple rewards system. Customers sign up with their email address and can have their account linked directly with a specific card.

You’re in charge of your loyalty program. Offer discounts, special promotions or a frequency system that offers free car washes after a set number of paid services. However you wish to setup your program, it’s a great way to invite new customers and to send promotional discounts to their email addresses.

Affordable, Flexible Hardware Options

You don’t have to invest all your working capital in a new POS system. Clover systems are affordable and come with little or no setup fees, hardware costs and contracts. Don’t let the upfront costs of switching deter you from using the latest technology to grow your car wash.

Compare the latest Clover System POS hardware and software with your current system to discover how you can improve your business model. Leading hardware is safe, efficient and surprisingly affordable. Learn more about your POS options today to find out how you can enjoy a contract-free hardware and software system that’s as flexible as your company.

