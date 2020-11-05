All You Need to Know About Executive Protection Service

Photo by Ashkan Forouzani on Unsplash

The distortion of executive protection services’ image has been highly facilitated by mass media and an enormous amount of action movies in which bodyguards are mainly depicted in pursuits and gunfights. Whether you consider finding a job in executive security services or hiring somebody for your protection, it is essential to figure out what you need to know and expect from them. This article should give you an overview of what the job actually entails, and what qualifications you need in order to be successful at it.

So if you’re thinking about being a bodyguard, read on:

Job Description

Close protection, or executive protection, aims to ensure the safety of a person of high-profile status, employment, location, high net worth, or affiliations.

The category of security guards who are responsible for protecting an individual is called bodyguard. They are designed to protect the lives and health of public people, businessmen, government members, and party leaders.

As a rule, bodyguards work for executive security services. They must have high moral qualities, be agile, strong, have logical thinking, and readiness for any situation. The guard must also be able to use firearms and cold weapons, master hand-to-hand combat techniques, and tolerate both physical and psychological tensions. In some cases, a driver’s license is required.

They do not have regular working hours. The profession provides for frequent long-distance travel for an indefinite time. Bodyguards’ salary size depends on their professionalism, physical preparation, and years of experience.

Personal bodyguards of the protected person most often perform the following functions:

check the client’s places of visit;

examine the safety of the travel routes;

monitor the situation at the client’s place of residence;

accompany the client during their movement;

always keep them in the sightline;

restrict access of unauthorized persons to the client’s personal space;

carry out verification of persons allowed to contact the client

identify and block places that are convenient for an attempt on the client;

protect them from direct threats, stalking, assaults, kidnapping, attacks, loss of confidential information, etc.

In training, the bodyguard gets the skills to respond to unforeseen situations adequately, repel assaults by intruders, learn to provide medical first aid, and protect the client from explosive objects and chemical attacks. They train to stop the aggressive behavior of other people and master extreme driving.

Each member of the personal security team must have communication devices with the central point, know the faces of the employees of their agency, analyze risks, and make independent decisions when identifying potential dangers. A professional bodyguard can also perform the functions of a driver simultaneously, has perfect driving techniques, and responds to the situation while driving.

Personal security is fraught with difficulties since it is impossible to foresee the place where the ambush waits for the client. The bodyguard’s task is to respond to any threat and block it on time since any delay can develop into an attempt to eliminate the person of protection physically.

Benefits of the Security Services

Undoubtedly, executive protection is expensive for the client, but considering the vital necessity, the costs are paid off imperceptibly. The high price of executive security services consists of many factors. The principal place is occupied by the professionals’ physical and mental training, aimed at developing the ability to decide and take the hits themselves quickly.

There is a whole security system that consists of several divisions to ensure the protection of the individual. A bodyguard is located directly next to the client, providing escort and cover for the protected person. Formed security group checks the safety of the route and controls the territory of the client’s visit.

During the entire time the client is on the object’s territory, members of the executive protection group inspect dangerous areas, perform covert surveillance of the surrounding people, and neutralize intruders when there is a threat of attack. Each executive protection team has a vehicle, equipment for communications, and security. All team members have clear instructions on how to do their part of the job.

Close protection of individuals is based on creating “security belts” that allow them to repel assaults by intruders. In classic cases, executive protection services provide their clients with two “belts” – internal and external protection, where each security group performs their tasks.

Conclusion

Executive protection services provide high-profile individuals with high-level full-time security of their lives and health.

To perform this narrowly specialized work, they necessarily select candidates who can work in a team, do not stand out from the crowd, have high-quality physical training, good health, sharp hearing, and vision. Besides, certified bodyguards have a good memory, strong will, endurance, and immediate reaction, quickly analyzing the situation and sacrificing their lives.

The only way to minimize any risks is to get superior, complex support from an executive protection service. It frequently includes close protection of both individuals and their whole family, escorting only to meetings or 24 hours service at the place of living, within the United States or worldwide.

Royce Calvin Royce is as passionate about Internet Marketing as he is with his ever-present cup of Starbucks coffee.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...